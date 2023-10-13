“She Was Very Close to Dying..”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hails Rick Hendrick’s Contribution to Driver in Despair

Oct 8, 2017; Concord, NC, USA; Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) has a light moment before his last race with team owner Rick Hendrick during the Bank of American 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The motorsport community has often been a tight-knit group across competitions. The statement is further accentuated by looking at the recent situation involving two-time IndyCar champion Will Power. The 2018 Indy 500 winner had been in a personal battle when his wife fell severely ill from a staph infection that reached her spine, leaving surgery as the only option. There had been a point where the Australian driver decided to quit his racing career to take care of his partner.

Advertisement

However, after a recent video was circulated over social media, we came to know that Power and his wife received significant help from a gentleman from another motorsports discipline. The man in question was Hendrick Motorsports owner, Rick Hendrick. Apparently, the HMS bossman provided constant support and contact to the Power family to aid in his wife’s recovery over time.

Recently, while at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Power gifted Hendrick one of his helmets as an act of appreciation. Soon after the clip had been posted, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Jr shared the video with the community applauding Hendrick for upholding the ultimate NASCAR spirit.

Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. applauds Rick Hendrick’s support of IndyCar star

Junior re-shared a video on social media which he captioned, “I wonder how many times Rick has done this for someone. As long as I’ve known him, I’ve heard stories of him helping others like this.“

In the video, Will Power stated, “My wife got very sick in the off-season, and Rick was one of the first people to call me and help me out. When he found out and put me in touch with the best doctors, the best people could take care of it. She was very close to dying. It was a very tough situation. He never stopped calling through the whole process, which, like myself, my wife will never forget.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1712514084640379297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He added, “I couldn’t think what to get him to get Mr. Hendrick, I think that’s all I could think of that would be close to what I should get him.”

Subsequently, Hendrick who had been gifted a helmet by Power, stated, “Number one I don’t need anything. But man this is something I’ll treasure (pointing to the helmet). I am a big fan anyway but boy I am honored to have it and thank you so much, thank you. I’m just so glad she’s okay.”

Advertisement

Then Power continued, “I can’t tell you how much it helped with the doctors you got me in touch with and the hospitals and such. Thank you.” Hendrick then stated, “I appreciate it.”

Power remains grateful for wife’s recovery

In an interview with People magazine, the Team Penske driver’s wife, Liz Power, spoke about her recovery from a near-death experience. It had apparently started as a backache, but over time the situation escalated when she was unable to walk and had a severely high body temperature. Thereafter, Power called 911 and took her to the hospital.

She explained, “It was an infection that got into my spinal column and they had to do emergency spinal surgery. It was a very, very scary situation, and I did almost die.” Adding, “I had to be on 12 weeks of antibiotics, IV antibiotics, and three times a day antibiotics” through a peripherally inserted central catheter.

With the impending reality of the situation, Power even exited from the Rolex 24 at Daytona in order to be with his wife. Thankfully, Liz was able to make a complete recovery, although it took her several months for that to happen. Later on, her husband thanked the contributions of people such as Hendrick and Rodger Penske.