‘She’s the Crew Chief of the Family’: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is ‘Envious’ of His Wife Amy Earnhardt, and Here’s Why

NASCAR Cup drivers face a grueling 38-week schedule, leaving them with limited time to spend with their families compared to normal couples. The constraint makes the off-season particularly precious to them. Meanwhile, it’s the same case with Dale Earnhardt Jr., who retired from professional racing in 2017, given that he remains busy with his podcasts and his role as an analyst and does not get as much time.

Meanwhile, his wife, Amy Earnhardt, adeptly manages their household, taking care of their daughters. This management on his wife’s part has resulted in their daughters becoming more reliant on Amy than on Junior.

In a recent episode of Dale and Amy’s new podcast, Bless your ‘Hardt, Dale Jr. expressed his admiration for his wife’s ability to handle family matters effortlessly. However, he also revealed a tinge of envy regarding their daughters’ closer bond with Amy.

He recounted an opportunity for closer connection when Amy traveled to Miami for a vacation, allowing him some cherished moments alone with his daughters.

But it made Dale Jr. recognize not only that Amy excels in parenting but also that she has single-handedly managed the majority of their home life, which left him feeling somewhat estranged from his daughters.

He explained, “Amy is kind of the crew chief of the family, making sure that everybody’s fed… that everybody’s clean and just all the basic things. Amy’s kind of the one in charge or the one that’s sort of over all of that.”

He further detailed his thoughts, saying, “I was really excited about taking the girls and do and meet just them having no one but me… I admire how you do, I admire how you take care of them and how they look to you right? I admire how they, envy a bit sometimes how they they know that you’re the one that can do it and handle anything.”

Amy herself noted that occasionally their daughters need reminding that their father, Dale Jr., can also assist them with simple tasks such as fetching apple juice or other items from the refrigerator, negating the need for them to seek their mother’s help every single time.

Dale also shared that the girls would often call for Amy to perform minor tasks like tying their shoes, even when he was right beside them.

Now that Junior has fully appreciated the extent of Amy’s involvement in managing home affairs, he might be motivated to increase his time spent with his daughters, aiming to strengthen their bond and his role in their daily lives.