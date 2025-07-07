Should Alex Bowman Be Suspended for What He Did to Bubba Wallace in Chicago? NASCAR Fans Give a Hard No

Fans unsure whether Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace would reprise last year’s fireworks didn’t have to wait long for déjà vu in Chicago. Living up to their expectations, the duo reignited tensions in a no-holds-barred scrap for seventh place late in the Grant Park 165, colliding more than once in a heated exchange that turned back the clock to their 2024 run-in.

This time, Bowman, who was seeded eighth in the bracket-style in-season tournament, held the upper hand, supported by fresher tires than those of ninth-seed Wallace. On Lap 70 of the 75-lap race, the No. 48 driver nudged Wallace exiting Turn 2, sending the 23XI Racing Toyota into a spin down DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Bowman managed to steer clear of further trouble and came home eighth. However, the No. 23 driver wasn’t as fortunate, suffering a broken toe link that relegated him to 28th, five laps down.

Their latest tangle echoed last year’s drama, when Wallace was turned sideways off Bowman’s nose during the early stages of the Chicago event. That day, Bowman went on to claim the win while Wallace recovered to finish 13th, who later retaliated with a door slam of Bowman’s car on the cooldown lap that later cost him $50,000.

And just like last year, fans are supporting Bowman this time as well. When The Daily Downfords posted a clip of this year’s incident on X with the caption, “Should Alex Bowman be suspended for wrecking Bubba Wallace???”, fans quickly took sides, and most stood in Bowman’s corner.

One fan dismissed the controversy outright: “Not even close, Bubba squeezed him up.” Another chimed in, “Only if you don’t like RACIN,” while a third wrote, “Nah, that’s hard racing.”

Should Alex Bowman be suspended for wrecking Bubba Wallace??? pic.twitter.com/ISsEE5Moyo — The Daily Downfords (@DailyDownfords) July 6, 2025

In his post-race remarks, Bowman didn’t beat around the bush, saying, “I thought we had squashed our beef, but clearly we’ve not. I don’t know. I followed the 45 (Tyler Reddick) past him. He ran me into the inside wall in (Turn) 8.

“Still felt like I passed him clean, then he absolutely just demolished me into (Turn) 12. I gave it back a little bit into 1, and then he demolished me again into 2, ran me into the outside wall, and then I’m just a pinball between him and the outside wall at that point.”

Though Bowman stopped short of casting definitive blame, he hinted Wallace brought the trouble on himself. From the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s perspective, it was Wallace’s own aggression that bounced him around like a pinball before the spin sealed the deal.