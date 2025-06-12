“Quit Chasing F1 Coat Tails”: NASCAR Fans Raise Alarms as RFK Racing Arrives in Mexico With Police Convoy

Fans watch Red Bull Chevrolet driver Connor Zilisch (87) round turn 18 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025 in Austin. | Image credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Daniel Suárez — the face of Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR’s historic week — arrived early in Mexico to spearhead local promotions, RFK Racing soon followed suit, crossing the border with the No. 17 hauler in tow.

The team shared a video capturing their convoy’s journey, flanked by police escorts, with the caption: “The RFK bois are rollin’ thru Mexico.” But what was meant to be a light-hearted post quickly struck a nerve among segments of the fanbase.

The heightened security presence didn’t sit well with some, sparking concerns about safety and NASCAR’s decision to take its show abroad.

One fan wrote, “The fact that they need a police escort to get to the track says it all about why they shouldn’t be racing in Mexico. Just plain stupid.”

Another chimed in, “NASCAR once again needs to stick to its roots and quit chasing F1 coat tails. Canadians have had far more interest in NASCAR traveling to every track to camp and attend events. NASCAR should be racing in Canada.”

Others didn’t pull punches either. “France family will go anywhere for $$$$ safety of teams be damned,” one comment read.

Yet another person wrote, “And I bet NASCAR had to grease some police palms to insure safe passage of the haulers. I know people in other lines of work who had to do that.”

Such reactions aren’t entirely unexpected. NASCAR haulers — flashy, sponsor-wrapped rigs often traveling in packs — naturally draw attention. Fans line highways for a glimpse, eager to snap photos or wave at their favorite teams. Yet, given the circumstances, officials have ramped up security to ensure safe transit across the border.

Besides that, tensions between the United States and Mexico haven’t exactly eased in recent months, especially amid public protests in Los Angeles. Add to that a number of U.S. tracks still lobbying for Cup dates, and it’s no wonder fans are questioning NASCAR’s decision to battle political and logistical hurdles just to race in Mexico City.

But the answer lies in vision. For NASCAR, growth isn’t optional — it’s essential. Racing in a metropolis of over 20 million people provides an opportunity to put the sport on a global stage and introduce it to an audience that may have never experienced it live. Mexico already hosts a thriving regional NASCAR series, and the Cup Series now gives that fanbase a marquee event to rally behind.

Behind the scenes, NASCAR has partnered with Rock-It Cargo, a logistics powerhouse with credentials that include Formula One and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which required a staggering 200 tractor-trailers of equipment. With that kind of support, the industry remains confident the show will be held without a hitch.