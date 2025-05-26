Denny Hamlin and William Byron’s Unbelievable Duel Has Fans Pushing for Charlotte as the Championship Race

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway produced one of the best racing battles in recent times courtesy of Denny Hamlin and William Byron. The two drivers raced each other hard throughout every stage until Hamlin ran short of fuel in the closing stages of the race and succumbed to a 16th-place finish. Byron finished second, next to Ross Chastain.

Despite their inability to close the battle out with one of them in Victory Lane, they managed to impress fans. Byron won the first three stages of the race after starting from third place. But Hamlin did not let him do this easily. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was blisteringly fast and finished stages two and three in second place.

For Byron, to have such a veteran breathing down his neck must have been a highly intimidating experience. It was in stage three that the duo faced their most challenging moments when the young Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar joined the hustle at the front.

WE ARE THREE-WIDE AT THE FRONT! pic.twitter.com/K67pUcE1G1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 26, 2025

On lap 262, Hamlin passed Byron to take the lead. However, with nine laps to go in stage three, the Hendrick Motorsports driver took his position back. The third stage presented the first real test for the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro all evening and it passed with flying colors. But the story did not end there.

Hamlin continued to move back and forth with Byron throughout the final stage as well. It was on Lap 370 that the No. 11 crew informed Hamlin that he was short on fuel. There were 30 laps left in the race, but his car could only go 15. This mishap allowed Chastain to take his position and begin challenging Byron.

Fans in disbelief over the battle between Byron and Hamlin

One fan on X had a simple question to ask all the naysayers after watching the quality of racing at Charlotte. They wrote, “Where are the complainers at now?”

Another said, “Byron vs Hamlin for the 600 will be taught in history books holy s**t what a battle.” One demanded, “Make Charlotte night race the championship.”

Byron vs Hamlin for the 600 will be taught in history books holy shit what a battle — JJ Hill (@jj4hill) May 26, 2025

The Homestead-Miami Speedway has been fixed as the destination for the 2026 Cup Series finale, but the slots for the years that come after are still open. Sunday’s race makes a strong case for Charlotte to fill at least one of them. One other comment read, “This whole race has been unbelievable.”

The Coca-Cola 600 served as a reminder of why NASCAR is still worthy of being the greatest motorsports series. Hopefully, more such showings will follow in the coming weeks of the season.