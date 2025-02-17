“Sometimes I Gotta Suck It Up”: Joey Logano Details the “Nerve-Wracking” Experience of Sitting in an Uber

Most NASCAR drivers are reluctant to lose the driver’s seat and trusting another person’s driving abilities can be a leap too far, particularly for Joey Logano. His take on being a passenger, especially when it comes to ride-hailing services, shows his cautious stance. When he was asked what kind of passenger he is in an Uber, and how much he cares about his Uber rating, his answer was straight: “I don’t like it.”

In a candid exchange during Jeff Gluck’s 12-question series, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed his discomfort with the same and exclaimed, “I am not a passenger in Uber. I don’t like it. I don’t like getting into a car with a complete stranger.

“It’s nerve-wracking. I don’t know if this person can drive or not. I don’t know if this is some kind of killer. So I don’t have an Uber rating. I don’t get in Uber cars. I drive. And car services? I don’t like those either. I get car sick, too,” he added.

Nonetheless, when probed about the media sessions where drivers are compelled to use transportation arranged by NASCAR, Logano remarked, “I don’t like it. Sometimes I gotta suck it up. Sometimes I gotta do that. But if I can rent the car, I’m 100 percent renting a car.” While Logano often appears jovial, he prefers to keep to himself, which somewhat explains the reason behind the relations he shares with other drivers.

Logano talks about his relationship with other drivers

When asked which driver outside his team he would swiftly congratulate in victory lane, Logano’s response was unequivocal: “Nobody.” He further clarified his viewpoint by asserting his difficulty in fostering friendships among competitors. He believes that cheering for a friend’s success is integral to friendship.

Yet, when rivals outpace Logano on the track, he is never happy about that. Thus, rejoicing in their victory contradicts his notion of friendship. Similarly, harboring bitterness when they surpass him would undermine his role as a supportive peer.

Team Penske has won the NASCAR Cup titles for three consecutive years, with Logano securing two in the last trio of seasons. It remains to be seen though if Logano can leverage the NASCAR Cup playoffs format to his benefit, this year as well, starting with the upcoming Daytona 500. The 67th running of the famed race is set to go live from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET.