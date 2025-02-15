“Does It Make Me a Good Friend?”: Joey Logano Makes Honest Disclosure About Relationship With Other Drivers

Joey Logano’s recent admission proved why he’s a three-time NASCAR Cup champion. He maintains a clear distinction between competition and friendship. When posed with a question about which driver outside his team he’d be quick to congratulate in victory lane, Logano’s answer was straightforward and unapologetic: “Nobody.”

He elaborated on his stance by saying, “This is where I have a hard time with drivers being friends with each other. If I were friends with someone, part of being a good friend is being happy for their success. And I’m not happy when someone kicks my butt. So does that make me a good friend? Does it make me a good friend to go out there and try to take food off their plate? Because that’s basically what you’re doing, right?”

Nevertheless, Logano conceded that once their racing days are over, he might find a connection with his current competitors. He reflected on the potential for friendship post-career, saying they all [including himself] share so much in common, and he believes he can put things behind him, once they hang up their helmets. However, as long as he remains in the throes of competition, Logano confessed, he doesn’t find joy in seeing someone else win.

Logano clarifies his stance on being called fake

Though on the track Joey Logano is a tough competitor who focuses solely on victory, off the track, he transitions back to a congenial person who enjoys a good laugh. Yet, this shift in demeanor is often misinterpreted as insincerity.

Addressing the misconceptions about him, Logano explained, “Most people can’t understand how I flip a switch from being that intense person — the one who is out to win and doesn’t care about anybody else in those moments — to the polar opposite of that. For a lot of people, that’s just impossible. A lot of times, I’m branded… as, “Oh, he’s fake.” I hate that part, but I don’t change who I am because of it.”

He further elaborated on his perspective by drawing parallels with other sports, stating that he also many times finds himself misunderstanding athletes in other sports, perceiving them as harsh competitors, only to discover they’re actually incredibly kind-hearted off the field.