“Speed Kills” – Controversy Brews as NASCAR Chicago Street Race Comes Closer

Experiencing a NASCAR race first-hand can indeed be a thrilling opportunity for any fan. However, opinions differ greatly when it comes to hosting such an event. The forthcoming Chicago Street race, NASCAR’s pioneering foray into street racing, has already been a complex endeavor for the organizers to orchestrate. They have been meticulously arranging the multitude of elements necessary to bring this groundbreaking event to fruition.

However, recently, a new challenge has emerged that threatens to complicate matters further. The Safe Streets for All Coalition, an organization dedicated to ensuring road safety, has expressed reservations about the race.

This recent development from the coalition has stirred fresh controversy, throwing the future of the street race into a whirlpool of debate and uncertainty.

Fresh controversy brews over upcoming Chicago street race



Certain community members have voiced concerns, arguing that having race cars on Chicago’s city streets is a poor idea, irrespective of the race outcome. Advocates from the Safe Streets For All Coalition have expressed a preference for the race to be called off altogether.

As per ABC7 they mentioned, “We think it sends a wrong message to drivers that our streets are a place to race through when we need to be slowing people down. The reality is speed kills.” Furthermore, in a statement they also said, “Holding a car racing competition on our streets sets a dangerous example at a time when too many drivers are going too fast, endangering the lives of everyone who uses our streets.”



Meanwhile, Julie Giese, president of Chicago Street Race had other things to say.“We’ve worked hard over the last 10 months to have conversations and be transparent with the planning,” she claimed.

Chicago’s NASCAR race might bring a significant financial return to the city



NASCAR is investing over $50 million in the Chicago Street race, and this event is projected to inject a significant return. Which is exactly $113 million into the local economy. The forecasts suggest that over 65% of the 100,000 attendees are likely to be visitors to Chicago.

Giese underscores the significance of the event with her statement that the arrival of NASCAR in town is “incredibly important.” She emphasizes that the race will be mutually beneficial, not only for NASCAR but also for Chicago.

Moreover, Giese recognizes the significance of the Chicago market. Especially, in terms of fan engagement. She stated, “It’s an important market for us from a fan perspective.” She also considers the event as “a great opportunity to showcase the city as well as NASCAR.” Yet, in light of the ongoing controversy surrounding the race, the ultimate impact of the event on the city remains an open question.