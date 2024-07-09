mobile app bar

Penalty or Not, Here Is Why Bubba Wallace’s Chicago Tantrums Were Dumb and Potentially Costly

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Apr 29, 2023; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace stands behind the pit road wall during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR is yet to announce if Bubba Wallace will be penalized for his actions after the checkered flag fell in Chicago. He pushed Alex Bowman into the wall for spinning him earlier in the race. While his frustration was understandable, his actions could have major consequences on his season. He hasn’t won a race so far this year so a points deduction could ruin his season entirely.

The 23XI Racing driver is 45 points behind the playoff cutline and only four spots are remaining. A points deduction at this stage could throw off any chances that remain for post-season competition unless, of course, he bags a win. 

“Here’s where it’s dumb on Bubba’s part is he’s still in a position to point his way in,” spotter Brett Griffin recently said. “If they give him a points penalty and he’s 75, 85, 95, 100 points behind him, oh man, he’s getting in a must-win territory and not many races left.”

What made the situation worse was that Bowman and Bubba were fighting on points to get into the playoffs. Not only did the Hendrick Motorsports star spin him, but he also won the race and booked his spot in the final 16, making things much more difficult for Wallace.

Bowman defends a frustrated Wallace

The driver of the #48 car understood his rival’s frustration and mentioned that he should not be penalized for the retaliation. After the race, Bowman said that it was his lack of concentration that led to him spinning Wallace around. Several people believe what the 23XI star did was dangerous but the HMS driver said that it was warranted.

“I just messed up and was trying to get my windshield wiper on and missed a corner and ruined their whole day,” he told NBC Chicago. “He barely hit me, everything was fine and it was plenty deserved.”

Whether NASCAR deducts points or not, the situation is getting desperate for the driver of the #23. He was in a similar position last season when he had to fight till the last regular season race to book a playoff spot. Taking all of that into consideration, Wallace has a lot to do in the remainder of the regular season. 

