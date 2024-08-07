Spire Motorsports Co-owner’s Candid Admission on Reasoning Behind Letting Corey Lajoie Go

Corey LaJoie was the one who held Spire Motorsports together when it had little to call its own four years back. That is precisely why the motorsports community was left in utter shock when the team management decided to let him go at the end of the 2024 Cup Series season. Jeff Dickerson, the co-owner, has now admitted that he isn’t very sure that firing LaJoie was the right decision.

His words of realization came during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He said, “I’m not sure that it’s the right decision. I’ve been kind of working through that, I still don’t know that it’s the right decision, I just thought it was going to be the best decision that we have for 2025.” The reason behind Dickerson’s uncertainty is the fact that the team hasn’t been able to pick a fault with LaJoie.

He has been giving his best behind the No. 7 car and somehow, the team is still struggling to find the desired results. The benefactor believes that it is best to go forward with a clean slate rather than formulate a solution for this endless dilemma. The clean slate includes the addition of iconic crew chief Rodney Childers. Who will replace LaJoie? It hasn’t been decided.

A short glimpse at the driver’s faring in 2024 reflects why Dickerson had to cut him off regardless of whose fault the lack of decent performances has been. LaJoie has been outpaced even by his rookie teammate Carson Hocevar and leads the series in the number of crashes. Such facts don’t instill a lot of hope in a team that dreams of challenging the very best in the sport.

Dickerson is looking for a replacement who would align with Spire’s values

The co-owner is clear about what kind of a driver he is looking for to take LaJoie’s seat in 2025. “Somebody’s that’s got a bit of a long runway, somebody I don’t want say younger, but maybe somebody that stands on the gas, has the respect of the racing community,” he says. The team recently hired Michael McDowell from Front Row Motorsports. It is the type of signing that Dickerson wants more of.

He added, “I feel like we have — most of our hires are essentially on brand. We’re just trying to make these leaps towards this.” He isn’t expected to turn the world around by signing someone totally out of bounds and he is aware of it. The list of prospects is short and yet highly attractive. The decision that is being taken now will either make or break Spire Motorsports 2025 season.