Steve Letarte Makes Bold Tyler Reddick Prediction Despite Disastrous Playoff Exit

While the Round of 8 field this season is locked in, with Denny Hamlin leading the pack by an 8-point cushion, followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano rounding out the final spot, former crew chief Steve Letarte has already turned his attention to next year’s contenders. According to him, among the drivers eliminated this season, one name stands out as a strong bet to bounce back: the No. 45 23XI racing driver.

Letarte explained that despite everything swirling around 23XI Racing, from its ongoing antitrust lawsuit to Reddick’s off-track battles, including his four-month-old son’s health scare, he sees something special in the No. 45 driver.

“I think that Tyler Reddick: he’s the one to me that has just the raw firepower. When I see a guy behind the wheel, man, he just does a lot of things that are very, very natural,” Letarte said.

He admitted his surprise that Reddick remains winless this season. “I’m shocked that he’s winless this year. So, if I had to have one guy who was bumped out that I think could make the round of eight next year, I think Reddick would be my obvious choice. Just because I just think, man, I’m a little shocked. Not in the circumstances… Yeah. I think he’s the one that I think could make the round of 8.”

Letarte believes that Reddick’s personal and professional challenges may have clouded his focus this time, but even with those factors in play, the analyst remains puzzled at how last year’s regular-season champion failed to notch a win.

After all, Reddick made it all the way to the Championship 4 in 2024, finishing the season in fourth place, whereas this year he bowed out in the second round.

Beyond Reddick, while agreeing with Letarte on the #45 driver’s prediction, Todd Gordon weighed in with his own prediction, backing Ross Chastain as another driver capable of rebounding next season.

Gordon noted that Trackhouse Racing isn’t one to rest on its laurels, especially with Connor Zilisch, who has already won 10 Xfinity Series races this year, set to make his full-time Cup debut with the team next year.