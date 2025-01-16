‘Still a Lot Left on My NASCAR Resume’: How an Apprehensive Christopher Bell Looks to Pay Back JGR for Dirt Racing Freedom

Christopher Bell secured a Golden Driller trophy for winning the Non-Wing Outlaw Division in the 2025 Tulsa Shootout earlier this month. He shouted as he climbed out of his car in victory lane, “I have got four words: Thank you, Joe Gibbs!” Currently competing in the Chili Bowl Nationals, he has a lot more gratitude left in him for the benefactor.

Advertisement

Joe Gibbs gave Bell the green light to participate in dirt races after a two-year hiatus. It is the reason for the driver’s exuberant expressions. Gibbs had prevented his drivers from participating in races outside NASCAR since he did not want to risk them getting injured. However, Bell’s persistent efforts resulted in him having a change of heart.

Bell now hopes to pay the vote of confidence back by being wise about which races he chooses to run throughout the season. He told the press this week, “Anytime that you open it up to do other races, it’s risky. So I’m trying to show him the utmost respect and choose my races wisely and make sure that I’m not taking anything away from my NASCAR Cup Series schedule.”

Bell is a three-time Chili Bowl winner and a key competitor for Kyle Larson on dirt tracks. However, his schedule for 2025 will not be anywhere nearly as extensive as the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s. He reiterated that he still has a lot to achieve in the NASCAR Cup Series and doesn’t want to stray away from that goal too much.

He made it to the Championship 4 in two of the last three seasons, and yet, the title still eludes him. He will look to break this curse in 2025 and secure his maiden championship. Until then, he has no problem abiding by the instructions of his team owner and keeping a manageable balancing act.

In the aftermath of realizing those goals or at least coming close to doing so, Bell will be ready for a higher set of challenges outside stock car racing. He is particularly interested in the Indy 500.

He said, “I would never rule out the Indy 500. I would love to compete in it one day, but right now, I still have a lot left on my NASCAR resume before I’m willing to jeopardize performance on a huge weekend in NASCAR.”

Thanks to his efforts in bringing back dirt racing inside Joe Gibbs Racing’s garages again, his teammates Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs are benefitting as well. 22-year-old Gibbs is alongside him in the Chili Bowl Nationals making his debut in the midget racing event.