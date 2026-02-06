“Why Do We Have to Do That?” Amy Earnhardt’s Blunt Take on Heidi Klum’s 2026 Grammys Outfit

While drivers display their craft on NASCAR tracks, the venues provide their wives the space to display their sense of style. Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, for instance, has appeared at tracks in a range of outfits that draw notice and lift interest and sales for the brands she wears. The Earnhardts are not far behind either when it comes to fashion.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s wife, Amy Earnhardt, has a strong interest in haute couture. She, in fact, sees it as part of the racing scene and atmosphere rather than a side note.

Amy follows entertainment spectacles such as the Grammys and Cannes, with her focus fixed on the red carpet rather than the ceremonies themselves. She watches to see what celebrities wear and how they present themselves. Over the years following such events, Amy has made some interesting observations, too.

The thing that perplexes Amy most is how many celebrity outfits prompt confusion. Some designs strike her as strange or exaggerated to the point that she questions why anyone would endure such discomfort for attention.

“I love watching a red carpet. But the outfits were great. I feel like I mean, there’s been some really out there stuff,” said Amy, explaining her perspective on celebrity fashion in the latest episode of Bless Your Hardt’ podcast.

“Like I remember Lady Gaga showing up in like a whole set. Remember when she was in that cocoon thing? And so like everybody’s far more tasteful than they used to be. But I thought they were great. I love the fashion. And I like it when they’re a little bit weird and out there. And the Grammys event,” she added.

Amy then criticised Heidi Klum’s 2026 Grammys appearance. “Some are super classy. Some are more out there. It just depends on who’s really trying to get attention. Heidi Klum showed up in what looked like [a] plastic-plastic Barbie box. She couldn’t even walk in it. Her nickname is the body,” said Amy.

“Like, why do we have to do that? Or are we needing that much attention that we just have to show up in a Barbie skeleton? Like, what are we doing? How did she sit?” Amy continued.

Klum is a regular presence at major awards ceremonies and often uses those moments to make statements. At this year’s Grammys, she arrived wearing a custom Marina Hoermanseder molded glossy leather dress in skin color. The piece, fastened along the side with buckles, had a Barbie doll-like appearance.

Although the craftsmanship drew attention, the intent behind the look seemed performative. Klum even required assistance to walk and struggled to move her legs due to the restrictive design. The garment clung to her body shape exactly and revealed every contour across the front and back, giving the impression that the model had been moulded to the outfit.

Amy, clearly, was not amused. This take shows how Amy is grounded in her idea of fashion. While she loves it when designers and celebrities stretch the creative envelope with their outfits, she also believes in practicality and elegance.