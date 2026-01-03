Christopher Bell’s Wife Morgan Bell Shares the One Thing She ‘Thoroughly Enjoys’ About Racing

Unlike many who orbit the sport, Christopher Bell’s wife, Morgan Bell, prefers to keep a measured distance from the glare of the spotlight. That reserve, however, does not translate to silence. She recently shared that the part of racing she finds most exciting is the direct, face-to-face interaction with everyday fans at the track. Morgan explained that she takes an active role in handling merchandise, from selecting designs to selling apparel before race weekends, particularly at dirt events.

She views the work as something she genuinely enjoys and as a natural extension of her support for Christopher’s career. Before this, Morgan worked at ButlerBuilt, a company that manufactures racing seats, where she learned industrial sewing techniques while producing seat covers.

As she explained, “Since he’s thankfully been allowed to go back dirt racing, so what I did when he dirt raced honestly, I help make the merchandise like that’s the significant others, like kind of job I guess, if you will. I thoroughly enjoy that.”

“I like communicating with the t-shirt company to help nitpick the designs that they draw and do, and then you know order the shirts and sell them, so like when we went to Chili Bowl, we set up in somebody else’s trailer,” she added.

Morgan admitted that she finds it strange when several people from the sport approach the trailer and question why she is there or why she is selling the shirts herself. In her view, many assume that driver spouses either do not enjoy the role of promoting their husbands or consider themselves above it.

Morgan said the surprise was often visible when people realized she was Christopher Bell’s wife and was personally handling his merchandise sales. To her, the task felt completely natural.

In fact, she also noted that her involvement does not stop with her own household. Morgan said she regularly helps friends whose husbands compete in Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing series by assisting with their merchandise sales. For example, she counted that even when Bell was not racing in the series, she still showed up to help Megan sell Rico Abreu’s merchandise T-shirts.