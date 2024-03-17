“Still Unsettled”: Kyle Busch on NASCAR Pit-Crew Woes

Kyle Busch’s team is undergoing massive changes to its pit crew every weekend, and for good reason. The only goal for the #8 team is to make better stops on the pit road because, as the man himself said, the best way to pass someone is when they are standing still on the pit road. Unfortunately, they are the ones who have been getting passed lately.

To make things worse, Rowdy’s team is still not done shuffling their pit crew.

“I would say it’s still unsettled. The proof is in your results, right?” said Busch in a recent media interaction. “You’re only as good as your last race as drivers tend to say. You’re only as good as your last stop, I guess, as a pit crew guy should say.”

Nevertheless, Kyle Busch admitted that everybody at the shop and all of Richard Childress Racing is working day in and day out to figure something out to be better on the pit road.

“With the resources that we have and each week, we’ll keep trying to fine-tune the personnel and make the best that we can out of the situation,” he added.

Kyle Busch’s crew getting another revamp

Busch’s team has been having pit crew mishaps since the 2024 season started at Daytona. At Las Vegas, the miseries heightened with 100 laps to go as per NBC Sports, as he fell straight from second place on the field, back to a 26th-place finish due to a slow pit halt. Needless to say, such repetitive mistakes do not go well with a driver of Busch’s stature.

Hence, as the Food City 500 approaches, his pit crew is going to get reshuffled.

According to a post by veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, Josh Sobecki, jackman for this year’s Daytona 500, has been put on his usual duty. However, Michael Russell, who was not a part of the pit crew at Phoenix, is back as the front tire changer. Moreover, Shiloh Windsle, who had done front tires last week, will be doing rear tires at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On that note, Andy Petree, executive vice president at Richard Childress Racing, said, “We just need a consistent crew that is not going to be making mistakes.”

Now whether this weekly, roll-the-dice revamp works for the two-time Cup Series champion, is something we’ll have to wait and watch.