Success in Modern-Day NASCAR Is All the More Dependant on Manufacturers & Here’s Why

The race manipulation controversies that stemmed out of the Round of 8 race in Martinsville put a glaring light on the influence of car manufacturers on Cup Series teams.

RFK Racing co-owner shockingly stated in Phoenix that NASCAR has allowed the OEMs to have more leverage over teams than ever before and that is why they’re cornered into complying with unfair demands and threats.

What exactly is this leverage that the manufacturers have? Keselowski detailed how the lack of on-track practice has led the teams to depend on them for crucial race information. Winning races without this data is a tall task.

The price that has to be paid in return for it is compliance. Compliance often means the openness to work together with other drivers and teams who use a similar make.

The teams wouldn’t face this issue if NASCAR had not reduced the practice times in the first place. This is but one example. The words of Erik Jones in a recent interview shed more light on how manufacturers have begun playing a larger role. He said, “I think the manufacturer, in general, has taken on more of a role in the last 5 years. They’ve built themselves a gym.”

“We have the simulator that we’ve had for a little bit longer. But it’s become better and more involved. So, all those things together kind of add up as what we need from the manufacturer. Originally, these were things we had to kind of do on our own as a team in years past.” This is all a big help, yes. But then, one cannot ignore the heaviness of the price that has to be paid for it.

This doesn’t mean drivers using the same cars should never work with each other. Drafting tracks like Daytona and Talladega require the formation of teams outside of the given.

It is normal to see Chevrolet or Ford drivers bunching up behind each other to gain an advantage and cut through the track. The superspeedways are one destination where a driver wouldn’t want another manufacturer’s car behind him.

It is no secret that even the most skilled driver in the sport cannot race well if the equipment he has isn’t calibrated well. This blocks any idea that a driver has of not complying with the instructions of the manufacturer. It is simply not in the best interest of the team or a driver to go against their OEM. A proper relationship is essential to find success in modern-day NASCAR.