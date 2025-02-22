“I Don’t Know If We’re Ready to Have the Conversation”: Bubba Wallace Fully Behind Idea of Shortening the NASCAR Season

The current season format, which starts in early February and continues until November, is essentially a marathon, not a sprint. It comprises 36 races held week after week, testing the mettle of seasoned NASCAR drivers like Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Denny Hamlin, among others. But recently, Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing suggested that experienced drivers might benefit from a longer break than the customary downtime in December and January.

Wallace shared his thoughts on the season’s length, stating, “The thing is you only get the month of December off. From the social side of things that ramps up week one for me, it was week one of January, and then leading up into the Clash now, it’s you get one month off.”

“So, I mean, yeah, I think we all are agreeing that it’s too long, but I don’t know if we’re ready to have the conversation of what it’s going to take to condense it the right way,” Wallace added.

He indicated that the packed schedule, peppered with sponsorships, advertisements, event appearances, and simulation practices before the season’s start, along with engagements on podcasts and media channels post-season until the awards ceremony, effectively leaves the Cup drivers with barely a month of respite.

However, Wallace isn’t alone in his desire to see NASCAR’s demanding 36-race season curtailed; Alex Bowman also advocates for additional downtime, not for the drivers but for the road crews.

According to Alex Bowman, these team members bear the brunt of the schedule’s rigors. While crisscrossing the nation may seem glamorous, the appeal quickly diminishes when confronted with their laborious work hours.

Bowman highlighted the routine of these road crew members, noting that they have to stay up until 3 a.m. and then again wake up for a team meeting at eight in the morning. The cycle repeats itself every week throughout the season, accentuating the intense pressure and exhaustion these crews face as they support the logistical backbone of the racing teams.

Joey Logano is against shortening the race schedule?

The three-time Cup Series champion, Logano, holds reservations about cutting down the number of races. He believes that while drivers’ personal lives might benefit from a reduced schedule, the sport itself would not flourish at its full potential nor would it make economic sense. He acknowledges the desire for a shorter season but recognizes the multitude of factors that must be considered.

Logano argues that a condensed schedule would necessitate a re-evaluation of financial compensations, as he notes that NASCAR will have to justify everyone’s salary. Many drivers and crew staff will earn less, there will be fewer sponsors, and consequently, everything will diminish slightly.

Despite these concerns, there are potential upsides to fewer races, such as enhanced quality of racing. For example, this year, a two-week break owing to the Olympic Games in Paris seemed to rejuvenate Kyle Busch, who had been experiencing an underwhelming season.

Returning with renewed energy, Busch ended the last four races of the regular season on a high note, finishing two races in second place and one in top-5.

Throughout its history, NASCAR has frequently adjusted the season’s length, with the number of annual races swinging from a low of eight to a high of 62. The inaugural year in 1949 featured the fewest races, while the calendar was most crowded in 1964. So, the idea of altering the number of races in a season is not new.