NASCAR Diecast: How Is It Made? Details About the Process

A diecast model of a NASCAR racecar is one of the most sought-after memorabilia that a fan wishes to possess. But ever wondered how these nearly exact scaled-down replicas are manufactured? A recent video by NASCAR explains the process in great detail.

Speaking about the procedure, “First step is that the car has to win. That’s the most challenging part. In victory lane, a team of photographers gathers photos of every angle of the race-winning car. The Lionel Racing artists use those photos to recreate the details from every dent and scratch to every piece of confetti, rubber, and even dirt.”

Following the artist rendition phase, a 3D model of the vehicle with all of the tiny details is generated and sent to the factory for the manufacturing process. Thereafter, just a couple of months later, the final product arrives looking almost identical to the race-winning car seen on Victory Lane. Now Lionel Racing, the company that makes all of the die-cast models is also the official die-cast manufacturer for the sport. Hence, the unprecedented access to create detailed official NASCAR racecars.

Which NASCAR diecast holds the most value?

Throughout the years there have been countless official die casts that have been released to the public. Some of them hold a significant value over the more regular production ones. It’s usually the rare ones that have the most value. The most valuable NASCAR die-cast in history is none other than a limited prototype edition of a Dale Earnhardt Sr. race car.

The car itself is the #3 Brooks & Dunn 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo built to a 1:24 scale. This specific diecast never actually hit production, and only six such prototypes were rumored to have been created. Considering how rare this piece is the average price for this model swirls around the $4,500 ballpark.

Aside from this, the next most expensive diecast is also a racecar that belonged to the Intimidator. However, unlike the #3 Brooks & Dunn edition, this one is based on his 1998 Daytona-winning golden racecar and holds a market value of around $2,500.