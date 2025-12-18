Team Penske All Set to Celebrate 60 Years of Competition in 2026

Roger Penske may have hung up his racing helmet in 1965, but the sport never loosened its grip on him. After stepping away from driving, a career that included success at the national level, he founded his own racing team. That organization, Team Penske, has since amassed 47 national championships, including 17 in IndyCar competition, and is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Penske launched a modest sports car operation in 1966, fielding Corvettes at the endurance classics in Daytona and Sebring. That effort gathered momentum when he joined forces with Mark Donohue, pairing with the talented driver to campaign a Lola T70 in the USRRC and Can-Am sports car series.

By 1968, Penske Racing expanded into IndyCar competition, contesting a pair of USAC-sanctioned road races. And then in 1972, the organization made its NASCAR debut, a season that also delivered a defining milestone when Donohue captured the team’s first Indianapolis 500 win. From that point forward, Team Penske became a fixture across multiple disciplines, consistently raising the bar.

Since taking its first green flag in 1966, Team Penske has become one of the most successful organizations in motorsports history. The team has recorded more than 650 race wins, over 700 pole positions, and 48 championships across multiple series. Its résumé includes 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 wins, a Formula 1 triumph, and marquee endurance wins at Daytona and Sebring, along with success at Australia’s Bathurst 100.

That dominance has shown no signs of slowing. Over the past decade alone, Team Penske has captured 20 championships, extending its streak to 14 consecutive seasons with at least one series title.

In NASCAR specifically, the organization has secured five Cup Series championships, three of which have come in the last four seasons. Joey Logano accounted for two of those titles, while Ryan Blaney delivered the 2023 championship, cementing Team Penske’s status as the defining force of the Next Gen era.

Now, The organization and Penske are ready to mark a milestone as they prepare to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026. A centerpiece of the celebration will come in late spring, when a dedicated 60th anniversary exhibit opens at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The display will feature historic race cars, championship memorabilia, and rarely seen artifacts drawn from the team’s archives, tracing the moments that shaped Team Penske’s competitive identity.

The anniversary will also bring a refreshed visual identity, with updated branding appearing across race cars, driver uniforms, digital platforms, and merchandise. In 2026, the organization will expand its internal Hall of Fame program to recognize individuals whose leadership, innovation, and commitment have fueled the team’s long-term success.

Additional exhibits are planned for the Penske Gallery at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Penske Racing Museum in Scottsdale, Arizona, giving fans multiple chances to engage with the team’s history in person.

On the track, select retro paint schemes will roll out across NASCAR, INDYCAR, and IMSA entries, created alongside their established partners who played key roles in the team’s journey.

The celebration will also include a special Fan Day, featuring face-to-face time with current and former drivers, partner displays, and behind-the-scenes access. Also, a new line of commemorative apparel and merchandise will launch throughout the year, with the first items available online and in the team store beginning in January next year.