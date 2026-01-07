Steve Phelps’ Resignation Just One Step Towards Getting NASCAR Out of the Mess It Has Created

NASCAR has spent the better part of the past year navigating choppy seas, with the antitrust lawsuit filed last season exposing fractures the sport would rather have kept behind closed doors. Although the sanctioning body ultimately chose to settle, the reputational damage was accumulated.

Internal communications and public reporting smeared an unflattering picture, revealing insecurity among senior officials toward rival ventures such as SRX and highlighting moments when then-president Steve Phelps used derogatory language toward veteran team owner Richard Childress. Those episodes eroded goodwill among fans and owners alike, and the fallout stayed long after the legal dust settled.

Against that backdrop, Phelps’s decision to step away from his role ahead of the new season landed as a big moment, and the timing could not be more delicate. NASCAR already faces a crowded to-do list, including revisiting the playoff format, refining rules and procedures, and rebuilding trust strained by the lawsuit.

That’s why veteran Xfinity Series driver Kenny Wallace views Phelps’ exit as an early but meaningful move toward stabilizing the ship. The leadership changes might signal to owners and partners that NASCAR understands the risks and is prepared to make decisive calls to correct course rather than paper over mistakes.

Wallace framed the moment as the opening salvo rather than a final solution. More adjustments appear inevitable, as the organization has entered an active repair phase, suggesting announcements will arrive in quick succession as NASCAR works to address long-standing concerns. He said, “NASCAR is on a quest to write a wrong. NASCAR announced on Monday that Chip Wild will work with Jeff Burton and the racing alliance in the safety area.”

“And after that, on Monday, look for announcements to roll out daily, if not every other day. Look for NASCAR to give you every single thing that you’ve asked for. Now, I don’t know about the numbers moving to the middle of the door,” he added.

Phelps’ resignation also removed a growing source of tension with key partners. After his comments surfaced, major sponsor Bass Pro Shops did not stay silent. Founder Johnny Morris publicly criticized the tone taken toward Childress, questioning how a senior executive could undermine a foundational figure in the sport. That intervention underlined the risk NASCAR faced by allowing the situation to fester.

Had Phelps remained in place, NASCAR risked more than embarrassment. Losing a big sponsor or further alienating owners would have carried real financial and competitive consequences. His exit, while not a cure-all, removed a pressure point. Former Cup driver Rick Mast echoed that sentiment on social media, writing, “To everyone and everything that is NASCAR, the first ball has dropped.”

Behind the scenes, NASCAR will continue addressing financial obligations tied to the settlement with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, but competitive changes might come into place soon to captivate audiences further.

The playoff format revisions are expected to surface next, with an announcement anticipated this month. Caution rules may also come under scrutiny if the sanctioning body chooses to lean into fan feedback rather than resist it.