“Tell Him I Got Him a Seat”: 4-Time NHRA Champion Offers Dale Earnhardt Jr. An Opportunity to Make His Drag Racing Debut

NASCAR fans haven’t seen Dale Earnhardt Jr. race in a lot of venues outside of NASCAR. However, the popular icon has now received an offer to get into professional drag racing. Antron Brown, four-time NHRA champion, extended the invite when speaking to Kelley Earnhardt on her podcast recently.

Advertisement

Brown is the first African-American champion in drag racing. He won the Top Fuel Dragster championship in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2024. He was in conversation with Kelley about the state of sponsorships in the NHRA when he said, “You need to talk to your brother. Tell him I got a seat for him. Let’s go, baby! Let’s go!”

Brown is the owner of AB Motorsports, the Top Fuel team for which he currently drives. So, his offer is as real as it gets. Kelley, however, responded by stating, “I don’t know about that. He doesn’t race in the superspeedways for a reason. I don’t know if he is gonna think about going straight or not.”

What NASCAR driver would you like to see behind the wheel at a drag race? @EarnhardtKelley | @AntronBrown pic.twitter.com/p97gNQH451 — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) January 9, 2025

Dale Jr. drove in IROC in 1999 and 2000. In 2022 and 2023, he made appearances in the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour. That’s as far as his outside NASCAR pursuits have gone so far. So, will he follow the likes of Tony Stewart into the boundaries of drag racing? It is only the Pied Piper of Daytona who can answer that question.

Does Kelley Earnhardt still have it in her to try out drag racing?

Before becoming the influential businesswoman that she is now, Kelley had a strong interest in becoming a race car driver. She raced late models as a teenager and could often be spotted at race tracks even when she wasn’t behind the wheel. Interestingly, she got an offer to drive in NHRA when she was 27 years old.

She narrated the story to Brown, “We got out to Phoenix, and Fred [Wagenhals] is like, ‘We want to get you into John Force’s car, try you out in a few drag races. I was like, ‘Oh, god. This is crazy.’ I felt very claustrophobic in that car. They were like you could do this, but funny little fact… I was expecting my first child.”

She admitted that she used the excuse to not try drag racing and stuck to her business-oriented job role with Action Performance. Her daughter, Karsyn Elledgem was born on 18 September 2000.