“That Could’ve Ended Horribly”: Connor Zilisch’s Near Miss With Camera Operator Ignites NASCAR Fan Backlash

Connor Zilisch triumphed at Gateway on Saturday to clinch his ninth victory of the 2025 Xfinity Series as well as the regular season championship. The victory was his fourth in a row and his seventh in the last eight rounds. But just weeks after he broke his collarbone while celebrating a race win at Watkins Glen, he had another eventful excursion.

As the 19-year-old JR Motorsports driver performed a donut and burnouts, he came dangerously close to one of the cameramen positioned trackside. It was rather fortunate that nobody was hurt in the process. The near-disaster proved how risky on-track celebrations can be.

The NASCAR community was aghast at the proceedings and expressed its shock on social media. One fan wrote, “Under no circumstances should a damn TV camera guy be on a HOT race track. It’s absurd.”

Another added, “It’s a hot track. There is no reason the camera guy or the interviewer couldn’t have been behind the wall. This start/finish interview is played out and stupid.”

A third made a sensible claim about how winner interviews need to go back to Victory Lane from the frontstretch. They wrote, “We officially need to get rid of the camera guy on the frontstretch. God, that could’ve ended HORRIBLY. Take winner interviews BACK TO VICTORY LANE WHERE THEY BELONG.”

Another eventful victory celebration for Connor Zilisch. Almost wiped out the camera guy on the frontstretch. Backed his left rear into the inside wall. Burned it down. Came out of the roof hatch and then slid down his windshield off the car. pic.twitter.com/QNNKk3TZ7Q — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) September 7, 2025

Zilisch is giving the world a lot to talk about with what he does in races. With such incidents, he is doing it after the races as well. There is no engine hotter than his right now.

Zilisch’s thoughts on regular season success

Kyle Busch currently holds the record for the most wins in an Xfinity Series season. He won 13 races in 2010. There are eight more races left in the ongoing season. With how Zilisch is currently racing, it might only be a matter of time before he sets a mark.

Yet, the No. 88 Chevy pilot said, “Yeah, I’m not chasing records, but I show up to the track every week and want to win. So yeah, I hope I get to 13 but it’s not like my season’s going to be a disaster if I don’t get there. I don’t really look at those things.”

As cool as it is to break records and top statistics charts, Zilisch’s focus is more on showing up to the track every weekend and reaching Victory Lane. Now 59 points above the playoff elimination line, he has the best seat in the house heading into the postseason.