NASCAR Fans Travel Back in Time to Daytona Beach as Pictures of the Sport’s Roots Surface

NASCAR planted its roots in 1948, and that February it staged its first race on the sands of Daytona Beach, using a beach-and-road course long before the sport settled into paved ovals and became a full-fledged professional racing league with multiple national series. The early years were shaped by dirt, sand, and improvised layouts, the building blocks of what would later become stock-car racing’s powerhouse organization.

Recently, an Instagram page shared photos from a 1957 NASCAR event on Daytona Beach, taken two years before the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959, once the speedway was fully constructed. The images sparked a wave of nostalgia, offering a glimpse into a version of the sport that feels worlds away from what fans see today.

One fan commented, “If I could go back in time, I’d definitely stop by here!” Another chimed in with, “Number 3…stockers that are plated!!! How it should have always been?”

A longtime follower of the sport added, “If NASCAR was still like that today I might be a fan. Seeing the cars being basically as they would come out of the factory and with less non-automotive advertising is refreshing to see. The only thing I would change is having better driver safety.”

A fourth fan wrote, “We need events like these again!! Kinda reminds me of what we see in Baja now tho!?”

But even before these romanticized beach races became part of NASCAR lore, stock-car racing had already begun gaining traction across the United States, until World War II brought nearly all motorsports to a standstill.

Bill France Sr., who would later found NASCAR, was among the drivers competing before the shutdown. He led the field through the North Turn during a 1940 beach race, finishing fourth in the March event and returning to win the July running.

Before the Daytona 500 ever took its place as the sport’s crown jewel, the old beach-and-road course used a long square layout that ran partly on the sand and partly on the highway parallel to the shore. Those early events were 200-mile races contested with true stock cars. The first NASCAR-sanctioned race on Daytona Beach took place in 1948 and featured modified sportsman entries.

Spectators packed the dunes as cars thundered down the beach straightaway, while others filled wooden bleachers and stood along the infield perimeter of the course. Red Byron won the first NASCAR-sanctioned national points race, launching both his career and the sanctioning body’s competitive history. Byron later joined the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.

Those beach races may be long gone, but their echoes still shape NASCAR’s identity, and judging by fans’ reactions, the nostalgia for that raw, sand-kicked era is stronger than ever.