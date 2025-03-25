“My Time Was Getting Short”: Kurt Busch Comes Clean on Regret Over Lack of a Proper Farewell After Abrupt End to NASCAR Career

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Former driver Kurt Busch during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

While Kyle Busch is currently grappling with a winless streak stretching back 63 races, his brother Kurt Busch was not left untouched by a similar fate either. The former 23XI Racing driver faced his own unexpected life and career challenges.

After announcing his retirement in August 2023 following an accident at Pocono that led to unresolved medical issues from concussions, Kurt recently made a return to racing. During the Race of Champions. When questioned about his future in stock car racing and his abrupt departure from NASCAR, Kurt offered some intriguing responses.

Gaining medical clearance for this year’s Race of Champions marked a big milestone for Kurt. In a conversation with Speedcafe, he expressed enthusiasm about his return, describing the event on March 7-8 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium as an important moment that opened the door to further racing opportunities. He was excited about getting behind the wheel again to dust off his driving skills and also reignite his passion for racing.

The Last Vegas native explained that although he isn’t planning to jump back into a Cup car for a 500-mile race with the pack just yet, he saw the event as a potential catalyst, hinting that depending on how things unfold, it could either open new doors or close them.

Regarding his return to racing, Busch expressed an open-minded attitude, stating he’s ready to jump back into “anything” if the opportunity arises, be it drag racing or stock car racing.

When questioned about whether he had hoped for a formal send-off akin to Kevin Harvick or other racing legends, Busch said: “No, not at all. My time was getting short anyhow. I was at the end of what I would call my last contract. I poured my heart and soul into it for 23 years, won a bunch of stuff, wrecked a bunch of stuff, and all in all, I was fulfilled.”

He added, “And so whether it ended there or I get back in the car later on, who knows? It was a good career that I can look back on and go, you know what? Two thumbs up.”

Over the span of his 24-year NASCAR career, Kurt won 34 races, secured 28 pole positions, and racked up top-10 finishes in 339 races, across 776 starts. Throughout his career, he drove for several top-tier teams including Team Penske, Roush Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Chip Ganassi Racing, ultimately closing out his active driving days with the 23XI Racing team.

Following his crash at Pocono, Kurt Busch transitioned into a consulting and mentoring role with 23XI Racing, guiding teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick — a role he anticipated maintaining into the foreseeable future. He continues to engage as a brand ambassador for Monster Energy, linking his personal brand with that of his longtime sponsor.