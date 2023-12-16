“That Was Holding Me Back”: Sheldon Creed Burns All Bridges With Richard Childress Racing

It was not until October when Sheldon Creed announced that he was parting ways with Richard Childress Racing. However, recently, he revealed to SiriusXM NASCAR radio what led him to make the decision.

The drama between Creed and Richard Childress Racing was quite apparent at the end of the 2023 season. And after his public fallout with his ex-boss Richard Childress, Creed has finally decided to speak up.

Back in August or even in September, Creed was all set to renew his deal with Richard Childress Racing. However, somewhere in his mind, he knew that he wouldn’t fare well with that team. And that frustration seems to have gotten the best of him.

“I’ve been frustrated the last two years, really just not running well, and it just gets irritating,” he admitted. “You feel like you’re putting in a lot of work and I felt like I was, I don’t know, I don’t want to say better than the car but it just felt like that was holding me back a lot of the time.”

Despite being on a top team, it seems like Sheldon Creed wasn’t happy with his car. So much so that he had even considered dropping down to the NASCAR Truck Series just so that he could win races.

“I knew I wanted to go and have a shot at winning races and not just falling into a win or just winning one or two here and there I wanted to go somewhere where I feel like I have a shot winning every week,” he added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNASCAR/status/1735676587335356627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For him, Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing were the last two options and, finally, he went with JGR. He said, “I just felt like it was my time to move on and JGR was going to be a place that I could do that (winning races) at.”

Can Sheldon Creed break through anytime soon?

Needless to say, the claims that Sheldon Creed has made need to be backed up by a solid performance in 2024. In his support, the 2020 Truck Series champion has had a career that many racers would envy.

Away from NASCAR, Creed used to create havoc in the arena of Stadium Super Trucks. He is a two-time champion in those trucks, besides being a two-time X Games medalist. It is clear that he has what it takes to win.

In 2023, Creed has finished in P2 five times. In 2024, he is hoping to follow those runner-up positions up with trips to the victory lane. Will he succeed? Only time will tell.