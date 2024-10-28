mobile app bar

Why the NASCAR Lawsuit Drama Failed to Stop 23XI Racing’s Championship Challenge

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates after winning the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Although the legal drama surrounding 23XI Racing has taken a toll on Denny Hamlin’s performance since the playoffs began, his driver Tyler Reddick has managed to secure a spot in the Championship 4 with a victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Despite the team’s uncertain future, this hasn’t deterred 23XI Racing from pursuing their championship aspirations.

Dave Rogers, the competition director, explained the team’s resilience by stating that as representatives of the competition department, their core mission is to compete. The team’s owners are fully committed to equipping them with the necessary resources to be contenders.

He emphasized, “It’s our job to use those resources the best we can, regardless of any outside situation… Our goal is to win races. At 23XI, everyone’s eye is on the prize… I don’t care who it is, what it is, if you are going to win a championship, you have to fight through adversity.”

“That’s just part of it. This is one of those distractions that we’re choosing to ignore and just compete at the highest level we know how,” Rogers continued.

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have teamed up to challenge NASCAR and the France family through a lawsuit. The legal battle seeks to lock in long-term advantages for both teams but carries immediate risks for their drivers. Their hesitation to ink the charter agreement, unlike their peers, has exposed them to the possibility of NASCAR reclaiming their charters.

Yet, there’s a flicker of hope. The teams are seeking a preliminary injunction that, if granted, would allow them to keep their wheels on the track while the antitrust case is being resolved. The legal safeguard could be their ticket to staying in the race in the upcoming seasons.

Wallace couldn’t resist a playful jab at NASCAR after 23XI Racing secured a spot in the final 4

With Reddick‘s victory untainted by controversy, at least one 23XI racer will be vying for the title at the finale. Wallace who could not resist himself from playfully poking NASCAR, wryly noted,

“The team that is suing NASCAR just locked themselves in the championship race.”

The irony isn’t lost on anyone — imagine if 23XI goes on to win the championship. On one hand, there will be tension due to the lawsuit, and on the other, NASCAR might find itself in the awkward position of awarding the Cup trophy to a litigant team.

But for now, as the season heads to Martinsville, the upcoming race becomes climacteric for the six playoff contenders who are yet to secure their spots in the Championship 4.

