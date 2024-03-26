Christopher Bell Not at Fault for Kyle Busch Mess, Claims NASCAR Veteran

Right along with the words of Kyle Petty, Christopher Bell seemed to have hit every guy named Kyle last Sunday except for Petty himself. Although the incident with Kyle Larson was Bell’s fault (he owned up to it), the one with Rowdy ended up being a bit more dramatic. The post-race drama caught Busch walking straight up to Bell in his usual steadfast manner, demanding closure, and although no punches were thrown, Busch sure was visibly mad at his ex-teammate.

But Petty didn’t see anything wrong with the way Bell raced Busch. Busch drove the corner on lap 41 like there was nobody else on the track and Bell filled the gap to the left of the #8 Chevrolet, which caused Busch to spin out. “Kyle Busch drove that corner like he was the only car on the racetrack,” said Petty. “Christopher Bell filled the hole to the inside. Kyle cuts back across Christopher Bell. That’s what you learn to do every racetrack you ever race on; fill the hole.”

Bell, too wasn’t sure how he was at fault. “Obviously he’s very upset, which he ended up turned around,” Bell said as per USA Today. “KB is frustrated about what happened in Turn 1, and I don’t know. They were two-wide going in there. I haven’t obviously seen a replay yet, but I had no intentions of turning him, and I’m sure we’ll talk it out before the next race.”

Why poking the bear might not be a good idea for Christopher Bell

That talking out should happen soon between the former teammates. After all, Bell is one of those few drivers who Busch hasn’t wrecked yet and surely, Bell wouldn’t want it any different. The duo share some history as Bell drove Busch’s #17 truck to win the 2017 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. Needless to say, they share a relationship of mutual respect. But it would not help Bell if that changes in the future.

During the pit road altercation, Busch asked in a fit of anger if he had ever wrecked Bell. Bell chose to not make any further excuses and said, “No”. Busch then suggested that he should expect one to come soon. Bell had lifted his hands for a handshake, but Busch had walked away by then.

Either way, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch will be racing together in the weeks to come and it would be surely exciting to see if Busch bears a grudge against Bell or if he just lets it go.