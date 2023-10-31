Richard Childress’ Controversial Comments Put Into Real Context by NASCAR Insider: “What Sheldon Should Have Done..”

Last weekend’s Xfinity Series race saw one of the hardest battles between teammates in recent times that resulted in a massive controversy erupting behind the scenes. The situation began after Sheldon Creed decided to punt his teammate on the last lap of the race and give the win away to Justin Allgaier instead.

This ended up upsetting RCR team boss, Richard Childress. What followed was a harsh rant against Creed by Childress while speaking with the media after the race. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace insider Freddie Kraft ended up painting a new picture of Childress’ rant against his driver in the aftermath of the entire fiasco.

While speaking on the Door Bumper Clear Podcast, Wallace’s spotter stated, “I am spot on for Richard’s comments because Sheldon was stupid. What Sheldon should have done was wreck the f*ck out of the #21. Like that’s what he should have done.”

“Like if you are going to go there, you gotta go there… If you are gonna take the, if you are gonna move the guy, Sheldon was too nice… He did give him a chance and that was a mistake. Because what he should have done was line up behind, take the white flag, you square him up into one and ship his a** in the fence and the race is over.”

“The yellow comes out, you are leading, race over, you win, you are in the championship four. That was stupid on his part he gave him a chance.”

Kraft kept mentioning that Creed should have wrecked the #21 car instead of giving him the chance to race him by just bumping him around.

What did Richard Childress say about Sheldon Creed?

After the race had concluded, Childress left the pit stall and stormed off fuming. Soon after, Childress told NBC Sports, “I’ve had drivers drive for me before but nobody as stupid as Sheldon Creed.”

Childress’ frustration against Creed was understandable. After all, due to Creed’s actions, RCR lost both cars from the championship four race. Both RCR drivers were battling each other for the win but after their contact in the final corner, everything went south for the team.

Meanwhile, as everyone within RCR remains frustrated and angry at the situation, Creed could not care less. He’s headed to join the ranks of Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity next season. His chapter with RCR is already over and all he has to do is run one final race at Phoenix Raceway.