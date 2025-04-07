mobile app bar

“That Was the Difference”: What Went Wrong for William Byron at Darlington As Dominant Run Ends in Excruciating Finish

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (left) with Jeff Gordon during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (left) with Jeff Gordon during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there ever was a case to be made to hand out a consolation award in the NASCAR Cup, Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway would have been it. William Byron dominated the entire weekend, starting from the pole position, won the first two stages of the race, and led the first 243 laps of the 297-lap event. But ultimately it was Denny Hamlin who took to victory lane.

“I felt like we were in position to have a perfect race and that would have been pretty damn impressive,” Byron told FrontStretch.com. By all rights, Byron could have won. He should have won.

Bottom line, given everything he did Sunday afternoon, it was Byron’s race to win. Unfortunately, it ultimately wound up being his race to lose.

In the final stage, the Hendrick Motorsports driver fell back — still in the top 10, but fell back nonetheless — on a green flag pit stop. And even though he restarted on the second row following a late crash between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson that sent the event into overtime, Byron just couldn’t catch race winner Denny Hamlin.

What would make the outcome even more disappointing for Byron is that despite his domination all afternoon, Hamlin would lead a grand total of just 10 laps in the entire race and ultimately took the checkered flag.

Byron finished runner-up, .597 of a second behind Hamlin, who earned his second consecutive win in as many races this season. For the HMS driver, it could have been his second win of the year, but it wasn’t.

Even so, Byron still wound up with his fourth top-five finish in the season’s first eight races, including a win in the season-opening Daytona 500, second-place finishes at Austin and now at Darlington, and fourth at Las Vegas.

“This was a dominant race start to finish,” Byron said. “I just wish we could have been closer there at the end, but it just fuels the fire for the rest of the weeks coming up.”

Or as Byron told FOX Sports, “Yeah, it sucks, I’m sure it’ll sting a lot tonight, but there’s still a lot of positives, it just stings in the moment, for sure.”

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these