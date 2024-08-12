Will NASCAR Penalize Joey Logano for Post-richmond Shenanigans?

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 29: Joey Logano ( 22 Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford) looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 29, 2024, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 29 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NASCAR’s return to racing saw a controversial finish as Austin Dillon wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on his way to victory at Richmond Raceway. The Team Penske driver cleared Dillon and led the field during the final restart when the #3 Chevrolet Camaro driver bumped Logano on turns 3 and 4, spinning him out. As expected, the #22 Ford Mustang driver was fuming and he made his feelings known as he burned his tires in Dillon’s pit box as the RCR star’s crew and family members celebrated his victory.

Logano and Hamlin show frustration to 3 crew. Logano spins his tires as the team cheers. NASCAR officials unhappy with the move. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RWwK27z5vS — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) August 12, 2024

As the incident unfolded, it became clear that NASCAR officials were unhappy with the two-time Cup Series champion’s conduct. A video showed race officials speaking to the driver of the #22 car. NASCAR’s Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer spoke about the matter after the event and said that Logano’s actions would come under review before the governing body could decide any course of action.

“We don’t want to make a split-second decision and get it wrong so we want to make sure we go back and we’ll look at everything that happened on the last lap and post-race and see if any penalties need to be issued,” he told the media after the race.

It remains to be seen if NASCAR decides to penalize Joey Logano’s actions on pit road after what was an eventful night, to say the least. The complete timeline of events will be due for analysis as many expect NASCAR to set a precedent in the sport given Austin Dillon’s last-lap antics.

Will Austin Dillon be penalized for his actions?

While NASCAR confirmed the Richard Childress Racing driver’s win after the checkered flag, that decision could yet be changed, owing to Dillon‘s controversial on-track moves at the end. There is also evidence circulating online that his team asked him to wreck the #11 after he had sent the #22 spinning. Sawyer stated after the race that it was quite close to crossing a line and warranting a penalty.

“It happened fast but I would say if you look at that…in my view, that’s getting really close to crossing the line,” he explained. All in all, it was yet another chaotic day in the NASCAR Cup Series world and the competition has a new race winner this weekend.

Joey Logano's reaction as watches a replay of Austin Dillon getting into him on the final lap. pic.twitter.com/EQgwF1msff — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) August 12, 2024

The RCR star’s victory had a massive impact on the playoff bubble as another spot has closed up. Those languishing at the bottom of the bubble had a solid race and had the #3 car not won, drivers such as Bubba Wallace would have been in a more favorable spot going into the remaining three regular-season races.

It is now up to NASCAR to decide whether Dillon receives a penalty during the coming week, which would again put the advantage back with the drivers around the playoff cutoff line.