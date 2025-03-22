“How Do You Think We’re Not”: Ryan Blaney’s Clear Response to Age-Old NASCAR Question

By now, the perennial debate concerning whether NASCAR drivers qualify as athletes has seen numerous drivers weigh in with their perspectives. While the majority asserted that the intense demands of the sport qualify them as athletes, Dale Earnhardt Jr. held a dissenting view.

He argued that, unlike other sports where peak physical fitness is indispensable, NASCAR drivers can remain competitive without stringent fitness regimes. However, Team Penske regular Ryan Blaney has taken an opposing stance.

The spotlight turned to Blaney ahead of this year’s season-opening Daytona 500. The Team Penske driver was queried about his views on NASCAR drivers’ athletic status.

He responded, “Yeah. How do you think we’re not? That question gets brought up a lot because I think it just gets such a bad stigma of sitting in a car and you’re sitting down while you’re doing your sport, or you’re going in circles and that’s not a sport.”

According to Blaney, people outside the sport often struggle to understand how individuals seated in a car can be considered athletes. Unlike more traditional stick-and-ball sports, or others, which many have experienced firsthand in parks or playgrounds — sports like soccer, baseball, or basketball — NASCAR is not as accessible.

The experience of racing cars isn’t something most can easily try, making it challenging for fans and others who have never participated to fully grasp the skill involved. He further articulated that, in his view, what sets NASCAR drivers apart as athletes is the extreme conditions they endure, especially the intense heat inside the cars.

The need for uncompromising focus during races that span 500-600 miles is extraordinary. Drivers not only travel at speeds nearing 200 miles per hour but must also maintain precision within mere inches of their intended line — a feat of considerable difficulty.

The most challenging aspect of racing, Blaney explained, involves constantly assessing limits — drivers must continuously evaluate their speed and the grip of their tires on every turn of every lap.

They must gauge how deeply to dive into corners and the maximum speed they can sustain without compromising control. The perpetual calculation of boundaries, without exceeding them, stresses the stringency of their sport. Navigating this fine line effectively is a tough task, distinguishing them as true athletes.

Blaney’s teammate Joey Logano answers if NASCAR drivers are athletes or not

While Ryan Blaney responded to the query with equanimity, his teammate, Joey Logano, came down hard on his disapproval regarding the lack of recognition given to NASCAR drivers as athletes. The fellow Team Penske driver emphasized the physical demands of racing and the extensive conditioning required to perform consistently.

During a pre-race media briefing before the Phoenix race, the three-time NASCAR Cup champion expressed stupefaction at being questioned about whether NASCAR drivers are sufficiently acknowledged as athletes, remarking, “The fact that they even ask us is a little ridiculous, in my opinion.”

Logano elaborated that just as athletes from other sports might struggle to excel in an unfamiliar sport, the same applies to those attempting NASCAR. However, that won’t diminish their status as athletes in their respective fields. Likewise, questioning the athletic skills of NASCAR drivers stems from a lack of understanding of the sport, making such questions seem uninformed.