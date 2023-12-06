“That’ll Make It Worse”: Insider Calls Out Recent Attempts by NASCAR to Improve Racing

The NASCAR post-season tests are underway to try out changes they brought to improve the short-track racing package. However, despite going through the aerodynamics, transaxle, and several other things, Brett Griffin called out NASCAR for not improving the overall horsepower of the cars.

Griffin’s comments appeared after a fan stated, “Let’s just clear something up. As with any motorsports platform, it’s not as simple as just removing a component to make things “better”. Actions have an enormous amount of consequences, both in car behavior, construction and manipulation ability.”

Not long after, the spotter mentioned, “Add more HP then fix everything it screws up. Or not and just let everyone keep asking for more HP. The racing isn’t going to get better. The teams are. And that’ll make it worse.”

However, NASCAR president Steve Phelps had previously made it clear that they would not be increasing the power output of the cars anytime soon. They would rather do everything else in their power to improve the racing package than drive up the costs with a change in the engine performance.

Ryan Blaney says NASCAR’s new splitter showed a massive difference

As the testing comes to a close, NASCAR Cup Series champion for the 2023 season, Ryan Blaney spoke with the members of the media and shared his experience with the new set of parts brought in by NASCAR.

He said, “Big difference you know we unloaded exactly how we were here in fall. You know with this car ran a couple hours on it. Then with a different splitter, big difference. Massive with the way it driver. I mean, there’s so much downforce taken off of it with that. Yeah, it was big, the first laps I had I was like, ‘Man, this thing drivers way different.”

“The Simple diffuser wasn’t as big of a change as the splitter but it was still something to feel. We had that front splitter was a huge change and hopefully we can continue tweaking on it little bit.”

The Team Penske driver seems to have enjoyed the aerodynamic changes brought in by NASCAR. But the overall implication of removing major aero body works will surely have an impact on the car in one way or another. Hence, there has to be ample testing and tweaking before anything can be made final for the next season.