Amid Sergio Perez’s Woeful Imola Race, Carlos Sainz Sr. Meets Christian Horner on Track

Carlos Sainz and his entourage are busy finding a seat for the 2025 season, with his Ferrari exit now just seven months away. A savior in Red Bull could come calling for the Spaniard’s services in the coming weeks, and rumors for the same heated up following the Emilia-Romagna GP.

According to photojournalist Kym Illman, the 29-year-old’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. was spotted talking to Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner in the paddock. This was in buildup to the race, where Sainz finished P5, two places behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

“Carlos Sainz Sr. had a meeting with Christian Horner in the Red Bull energy station,” said Illman. He wasn’t sure what the two of them spoke about. But presumably, it could have been about Sainz’s F1 future.

“Wouldn’t you like to be a fly on the all there?” Illman quipped. He also added that Sainz was “having a chat” with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko ahead of the pre-race National Anthem.

Sainz’s Ferrari was not fast enough to get the better of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in Imola, and the former had to settle for just 10 points. Red Bull’s existing driver Sergio Perez, on the other hand, had a miserable outing, finishing P8. With the RB20 not as dominant as it normally is, Perez crumbled under pressure.

Red Bull’s diminishing dominance affects Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen’s ability behind the wheel helped Red Bull emerge victorious in Imola on Sunday. That wasn’t the case with Perez, who had a poor qualifying, which resulted in an underwhelming Grand Prix finish.

Red Bull will be concerned about the future now, because McLaren and Ferrari have closed the performance gap massively. The battle for the constructors’ championship title may heat up in the coming races. And if Perez suffers a dip in form, it will be difficult for Verstappen to single-handedly guide the team to glory, as he did in 2023.

Pushed all the way to the line You had us worried at the end there, @McLarenF1 #F1 || #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/gjl8IqjThM — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 19, 2024

Perez finds himself under pressure once again. Considering the fact that his start to the season was good, Red Bull will likely refrain from making a drastic decision. However, to guarantee his place in the outfit, and avoid the risk of losing his seat to Carlos Sainz, Perez will have to step up.

Sainz, meanwhile, admitted that he is still not close to finding a suitor for the 2025 season.