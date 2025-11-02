How Kyle Busch’s Offseason Will Be Different This Time After the Worst Cup Season of His Career

2024 was the worst season of Kyle Busch’s Cup Series career. Little could he have imagined that 2025 would turn into an even bigger nightmare. After 35 races, as the field eagerly awaits Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix, Busch does so for a very different reason.

The Richard Childress Racing driver is simply glad it’s the last race of the season. He can’t wait for it all to be over. His eyes are already set on 2026, when he’ll have his new crew chief, Jim Pohlmann, in his corner.

Speaking to the press at Phoenix, Busch was asked how the offseason would be different for him. He replied, “I think this offseason will be different just based on trying to build some camaraderie and some time with Jim.

“Being able to spend some time with him and just kind of figure things out. What makes him tick, and obviously what makes me tick, and sort of getting on the same page to start our season.”

“You know, those are always the best ways of being the most successful with a crew chief is when you know when each other’s thinking, what they’re thinking, and sort of you can anticipate what’s next,” Busch added.

The 40-year-old noted that drivers used to be able to do this easily in the days when there were three-hour practice sessions every weekend. But now, they have to get that understanding outside the race track.

Pohlmann was announced as the replacement for Randall Burnett last month. He comes over from the No. 7 JR Motorsports team, in which the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier serves as a driver. As a proven championship-winning crew chief, he is expected to carry all the ammunition that Busch needs to get back to winning ways. But mindfully, it is going to be a very tough climb.

How 2025 is close to becoming Busch’s worst season ever

With just the season finale left in Phoenix, Busch has secured only nine top-10 finishes so far. If he fails to secure another on Sunday, it will be the worst total of his career. The fewest number of top-10s he has had in a season was in 2024 (10). He currently sits 22nd in points.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the signing of Pohlmann. Richard Childress said, “Jim Pohlman is a relentless competitor in the garage and fits in well with our mission and approach at RCR. He was well-respected during his previous tenure in Welcome, and we know that he will do a great job leading the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch.”

The statistical nugget to watch this weekend: Kyle Busch has never finished a Cup Series season with a single-digit number of top 10 finishes. That could happen this year if he does not earn one Sunday. Busch has nine top-10 finishes. The fewest he’s ever had in a season? 10… — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) October 30, 2025

Hopefully, Rowdy will be back at the top where he belongs in 2026.