Will Gene Haas Regret His Decision to Stay in NASCAR Next Year?

Stewart-Haas Racing’s dissolution as a team was an unforeseen development, as was Gene Haas’ announcement of running as a single-car Cup Series team next season. Veteran spotter Brett Griffin believed that Haas would retain two charters if he was going to stay in the competition. However, running a single car will bring with it a host of problems, primarily financial.

Money has never been an issue for Gene Haas but the expense of running a single-car team is a lot more per car than that of running multiple cars. As per Griffin, the Haas Factory Team might find that aspect of the matter a lot more challenging. Finding success with a one-car team is also difficult so earning back all of those expenses and turning a profit would be up to the team’s sponsorship deals mostly.

“If you have a central office of people, they can do a lot of the same jobs for two, three, and four-car teams versus just one-car teams so the expense of owning a one-car team per car costs more money,” he said on a recent Door Bumper Clear episode.

"A one-car team is really difficult to be successful." ☝️ How do you think Haas Factory team will perform next year? pic.twitter.com/akOLoGPVhz — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) June 27, 2024

However, this one-car team setup means that at least one of the drivers in the SHR setup currently at the moment will stay with Haas next year in the Cup Series. It might be Cole Custer making his return to the competition.

Why Cole Custer could be the favorite for the one car next year

Apart from the fact that he is an exceptional race car driver, Custer is the sole SHR NASCAR champion at the moment. He won the Xfinity Series last year after three lackluster seasons in the Cup Series and proved that he has what it takes to be a successful racer. His father, Joe Custer, will be running the Haas Factory Team so that plays into his hands as well.

“It better be Cole Custer driving it. He’s the most experienced driver that you can go get. He’s within all the things that are entangled into the Haas and Joe Custer situation and Cole has been able to deal with it and succeed,” former SHR driver Kevin Harvick said earlier.

The Haas Factory Team adds another twist to the unpredictable and volatile driver market. The upcoming silly season sure is shaping up to be one filled with uncertainties and excitement.