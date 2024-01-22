“That’s the Next Goal”: 2023 Champion Ryan Blaney Lays Down Marker for 2024 Cup Series

Being a NASCAR Cup Series champion comes with a lot of perks not to mention the fame, money, and spotlight for an entire season. What excites the reigning title holder Ryan Blaney, however, are little rewards like the ‘Champion’ patch that has been tailored onto his 2024 racing suits. In just a few weeks, it will be time for him to regain his focus on the track. His goal? To keep enjoying these rewards, he has grown fond of.

The Team Penske driver recently said that he had been looking forward to seeing the ‘Champion’ tag on his suit ever since the awards ceremony in Nashville.

Unfolding the suit with affection in his eyes, his words were, “I was pumped for the logo. You put your suit on in the mirror every race day morning and you see it. It’s just a nice reminder to yourself personally.”

Not wanting to bask in the glory for longer than necessary, he added, “Now I need to find a way to get the 2X or whatever the heck they put, an X2 or whatever (for a second championship). So we’ll see. That’s the next goal.”

Blaney will be driving the brand new #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the coming season. The added firepower will serve as a strong aid in his push toward retaining the championship.

Ryan Blaney receives the secretive ‘Champion’ journal from teammate Joey Logano

After Jimmie Johnson won the Cup Series title in 2011, he began a new tradition in NASCAR. Every driver who wins a championship at the top tier receives a journal from the previous title holder and pens down their thoughts on it. What goes on in the journal is a well-kept secret.

Blaney’s teammate and the 2022 Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, handed it over to him after the 2023 season finale in Phoenix.

Blaney says of it, “I sat down and just read it all as soon as I got it. It’s just neat to see everybody’s little entries and what they say because everyone’s a little different. It was cool. Seeing all the champions in there, Jimmie and Tony (Stewart) and all those guys. It’s just neat. I’m excited to make my own entries.”

The journal and the ‘Champion’ tag are among the last few rewards that Blaney will be enjoying before all attention shifts to the 500 laps at the Daytona International Speedway and the 35 races that will follow suit.