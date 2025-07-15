Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Hilarious Story About Taking His Daughters to the Men’s Restroom

Apr 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Coronation guest Dale Earnhardt Jr. with his daughter Isla Rose during pregame warm ups between the Charlotte FC and the Colorado Rapids at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wears the ‘girl dad’ badge with pride, even if the role occasionally throws him a challenge. Though he skips the tutu routines and dance recitals, he’s all in when it comes to cheering from the sidelines if his daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine, pick up a sport. But with the seven and five-year-olds in tow, a few public slipups come with the territory.

And when one’s last name is Earnhardt, even everyday parenting moments can land in the spotlight. On a recent episode of the Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, a listener prompted the Earnhardts to recount the funniest public moments involving their girls.

Amy, without missing a beat, recalled a dine-in experience where the girls threw spaghetti all over the place with zero regard for etiquette. She stated that anything they do that’s even slightly embarrassing feels tenfold when they’re out.

Dale Jr., however, took the cake with a tale that put him in the hot seat. With Amy out and the kids eager for a toy run, Junior found himself in unfamiliar territory, inside a men’s restroom with both daughters in tow when they asked to pee.

He remembered thinking, “All right, I’m going to go in here. Hope there’s no men, hope I’m not intruding on somebody using the restroom. It was empty. So I get them both in the stall and all three of us in this tiny little, 3×6 stall are trying to pee and not touch anything.”

As other men filtered in and out, the girls couldn’t help but burst into giggles at the sounds echoing around them. “The girls are giggling because they hear the men fart and stuff like that. And so it was a big deal. But luckily, you get done and you leave, and that’s that, it is what it is. It’s embarrassing as hell, and you don’t want it to be traumatic for them in any way,” he narrated.

However, another embarrassing moment Amy had revisited in an older episode of the podcast involved their younger daughter, Nicole. That time, Amy admitted catching her red-handed after she pocketed a lightsaber-shaped lollipop from a drugstore, a theft that unfolded while Amy was buying Orajel for a toothache.

Though Amy felt gutted and went back to return it to the store, calling it embarrassing and disappointing, Dale Jr. couldn’t stop laughing.