Joey Logano Decodes Biggest Myth Around His “Oh, He’s Fake” Public Image

Joey Logano is the one driver who has everything to lose as the Cup Series field gears up for the 2025 season. He won the championship in 2024 and is under pressure to defend it. Before taking the challenge head-on, he sat together with veteran reporter Jeff Gluck for another edition of the 12 Questions series and opened up on his personal life.

The Team Penske stalwart was asked what people often got wrong about him. He responded that many expect him to carry the same character on and outside the race track. When he doesn’t, they term him “fake.” This is something that he doesn’t love. It is no secret that Logano is one of the most competitive drivers on the track.

He seldom allows space for mercy and comes off as a cutthroat competitor. But when he is outside his Ford Mustang, he is quite the jovial and easy-going personality. He said, “When people see me smile and laugh, they just look at it as, ‘Oh, he’s fake.’ I hate that part, but I don’t change who I am because of it.”

While he doesn’t like it, he sure does understand it. He continued to mention that he too misunderstands players in other sports when watching them compete harshly when in reality, they turn out to be the nicest people. “That’s just what it is. But it’s hard for people to understand, and I can understand that,” he concluded.

How competitive is Logano outside the race track?

Being a driver in the highest level of stock car racing, Logano has little choice but to be competitive in all aspects of life. This means not showing mercy to his kids when playing around with them either. He said, “It extends to anything — you name it, it’s for the win. Whether it’s playing basketball with my kid or other businesses we do, I’m out to kill. I’m here to win. That’s it.”

Logano and his wife Brittany Baca share three children. Hudson (born in 2018), Jameson (born in 2020), and Emilia (born in 2022). The children have put certain rules in place to make things harder for their father when playing basketball, and this involves making him shoot farther away from the post than them.

The driver, despite being the terrible player he is, is only too glad to abide by such conditions. The one thing that he is bent on is making sure not to just give his kids the win. While this might seem like ruthlessness on his part, it is preparing the youngsters for the future and hardening their mindsets.