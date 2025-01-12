“The Fear That I Have Is…”: Tim Brown Reveals the Biggest Concern About Racing at Bowman Gray

The announcement of Tim Brown’s debut with Rick Ware Racing at Bowman Gray has certainly made waves in the racing world. Although many drivers might feel sidelined due to Brown’s extensive experience—boasting 101 wins in the modified division, including 12 at Bowman Gray itself—Brown himself is not without his nerves as he gears up for his first NASCAR Cup race.

In a discussion with Cup Scene, when asked about his expectations for the race and how he thinks other drivers might race on the track, Brown admitted to some apprehensions, particularly about the weather. He shared, “Man, I’m hoping it’s gonna be a really good race. The fear that I have is the cold.”

He elaborated on his concerns, saying, “If it’s really, really cold – like 3o degrees and the track is cold and the tires are cold – that we’ll be slipping and sliding quite a bit. Racing at the stadium is hard. I think it’s gonna be more difficult than even racing at the Coliseum in L.A., just because of the asphalt difference and the weather, the temperature difference, but it’s gonna be the same for everybody.”

He noted that the lower line would likely be dominant during the race, emphasizing that drivers need to ensure their cars handle well in the center and maintain strong forward drive to perform well. Although he shared this piece of advice, Brown does not intend to help his competitors at all. Many Cup drivers were keen on gleaning further insights from him to enhance their own performance on the track.

However, Brown mentioned that he has stopped communicating with his competitors, as he and his team are focused on maximizing their own performance. Brown also expressed that his goal out on the track is to run a respectable race and secure a strong finish.

Brown believes it will be a learning curve for him, despite his extensive experience in NASCAR

Having been with Rick Ware Racing for nearly three decades, Brown has great experience managing short-track cars and is well-acquainted with NASCAR vehicles. Yet, he doesn’t take it for granted. When asked about adapting to this new challenge, especially with the Next Gen car that he hasn’t tested extensively, he stated,

“For sure. I’ve done a lot of testing in the Cup cars over the years, but just not this particular car. But as far as the weight and the power and all that, I’m definitely used to that from years and years of testing. This new car is definitely different, so there will be a learning curve there, but we’ll go do our best and hopefully, we’re competitive and have a shot at winning this thing.”

Given his seasoned background, it’s anticipated that Brown will be a tough contender, potentially making it challenging for other NASCAR Cup drivers to surpass him in his debut race.