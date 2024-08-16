“The Line Was Crossed”: Michael McDowell In NASCAR Camp For Austin Dillon Penalty

NASCAR set a damning precedent by issuing a penalty to Austin Dillon this week. The RCR driver will keep his victory at Richmond but it will not push him into the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. He will further be docked 25 points and his spotter suspended for three races. Pitching himself into the conversation, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell has expressed a strong belief that justice has been served.

He said about the penalties on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “I think everybody kinda knew that the line was crossed Sunday night, and you know, NASCAR obviously responded.” The days before the final verdict came from the headquarters in Daytona Beach were filled with anticipation. The decision was going to be one that determined how the sport moved forward.

And McDowell trusts that the right step has been taken. “I feel like NASCAR’s kinda said, ‘Okay, we’re not going to allow somebody to race their way into the playoffs like this.’ So, I’m okay with the decisions that they made and I’m okay with the process they went about with it,” he added. The punishment, as extreme as it may be, will force drivers to rethink their actions on the race track.

That said, the circus is far away from closing time. Richard Childress Racing has decided to appeal the penalties issued to Dillon. The team stated in a press release that the benefactor was largely disappointed with NASCAR’s decision and will contest it in front of an appeals panel before the final race of the regular season in Darlington.

Why was Austin Dillon penalized for his victory in Richmond?

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition, appeared in front of the media on Wednesday and briefed that his team had found Dillon to have crossed an unacceptable line. He had purposefully wrecked Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on his way to the finish line.

Sawyer detailed that such moves reduce the integrity of the sport and hence have to be addressed with severity. He further mentioned that taking the win away wasn’t an option in the rulebook and denying the playoff opportunity was the farthest they could take the matter.

Being professionals in the highest order of the sport, Cup Series drivers only know very well what would be considered ethical. Dillon’s antics have nailed those segregations down harder.