“The Number 1 Person Responsible Is…”: Kenny Wallace Makes Big Claim About NASCAR’s Recent Improvement in Racing Product

The Cup Series race in Phoenix on Sunday featured different tire options for teams for the first time this season. The two choices were the prime tires, the usual yellow-lettered ones that last longer but carry less speed, and the option tires, the red-lettered ones that last for fewer laps but provide greater speed. This experiment was first done in Richmond last year.

After the latest showing, former driver Kenny Wallace has gained confidence that these two compounds from Goodyear have finally resolved the issues of the Next Gen car. Teams were given two sets of option tires and seven sets of prime tires. Wallace believes that this made way for interesting strategies to be created.

He used the example of Joey Logano to make his case. The defending champion found himself in the back of the field after jumping a restart. His crew chief decided to use the option tire at that point, and he flew through the pack at great speed to get to the front end. However, the tires eventually lost their power, and he was forced to slow down.

He eventually succumbed to a 13th-place finish without a set of option tires left to use in the final stage of the race. Wallace said, “I believe the number one person responsible for NASCAR doing so good right now is Goodyear tires. I’ve been racing my whole life, and if you get a bad tire, it makes for bad racing.”

He added about the option tires, “They are not going to use it all the time. But you only get two sets, and you have got to use them wisely. So, it’s like a video game. You get a little bit of a boost, right? Let’s say you have a little bit of boost left. You push it, but now you’re out. So, use your boost… use your two sets of tires wisely.”

Wallace contends that Goodyear, after two years, has finally figured out what is needed to make the Next Gen car good. A big claim, but not one that does not have other supporters. Following the earlier weekend’s race in the Circuit of the Americas, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was in awe of the tire performance.

He said on X, “I thought the Goodyear tire was fantastic. We had a tire that kind of gave up, you could hurt them [drivers]… that makes the racing so much better.” The tires were aided by the changes made to the road course layout in putting together a fantastic racing product. Denny Hamlin was another icon impressed with the tire manufacturer.

He credited the great race in COTA to the track reconfiguration and the Goodyear tires as well. He said on Actions Detrimental, “50% is track reconfig, and the other 50% is the Goodyear tire.” It remains to be seen if Goodyear will live up to these high praises throughout the season.