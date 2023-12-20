NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Brings Christmas Cheer for 700 Kids in Incredible Gesture

After recently coming out with his desire to step into a leadership position at Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe is showing traits of the same outside the track. Briscoe donated 700 bicycles to children from his hometown Mitchell, Indiana, and kicked off early Christmas celebrations.

Briscoe joined hands with the 130-year-old company Huffy Bicycles, the Gene-Haas Foundation, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) to make this happen.

The initiative that saw every student at the Hatfield Elementary School receive a bike was aided by the Mitchell High School trades classes, school faculty, and other members of the community. In return for their volunteering to help with bike assembly, IMS gave them tickets to the 2024 Xfinity Series race.

Of his gesture, he said, “Some of my fondest memories in Mitchell were literally riding around all these streets with my buddies. I would make a race track out of chalk and we’d race and just ride up and downtown. So it’s gonna be really cool to be able to let these kids experience a lot of the same memories I had.”

The impact of his efforts is evident from the words of the school district’s superintendent, Dr. Brent Comer. He said, “To do that is remarkable. What a gift to this community. For a lot of my students, this will be the nicest Christmas gift they might ever get.” For the SHR driver though, it was all about giving back to the town that had nurtured him so much.

Chase Briscoe hopes to inspire the children of Mitchell to dream big

Briscoe turned emotional at the idea of wanting to pay back Mitchell for standing behind him in his highs and lows. He said, “This community has been so good to me as far as supporting me, being behind me through the good years, the bad years and things like that and this is a small way to try to give back.”

Relishing the opportunity to spend time with the children, he added, “The one thing I kind of wanted to tell them, you know, if you dream big and you stay persistent for one and do the right things for us, on and off track, but for them just in life, you know, anything is possible.”

In 2024, Chase Briscoe will drive in his 4th Cup Series season. Hopefully, the success that he has set will inspire the children to follow in his footsteps.