“The Paycheck Is Obviously Not As Good”: Kevin Harvick Sums Up First Year in Broadcast Booth After Retirement

Few NASCAR drivers, upon retiring are ready to immediately hang up their helmets and step away from their cars completely. They tend to come to terms with this transition gradually, without letting the sport consume them. But some like Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have turned to broadcasting to maintain their connection to the sport, albeit from a different vantage point.

Harvick recently reflected on his shift from the adrenaline of racing to the analytical side of broadcasting. He shared, “I have enjoyed the move.”

He added, “There’s nothing better than taking the headset off after the race and not having to worry about how fast my car went who’s mad at me, and all the pressure that comes with the car. I think that the paycheck is obviously not as good as it was driving the car but that’s okay!”

Continuing, Harvick expressed his contentment with his new role within the racing world saying he is happy to still be part of everything that comes with racing — getting to stay connected with the people and, in a way, having a new team around him.

But since he is still green when it comes to broadcasting, he approached it with an open mind and aimed to keep a low profile during his first year.

The cautious approach stems from his respect for the veterans of the broadcast booth and the production team. His strategy was to slowly but surely find his footing, ensuring he could contribute thoughtfully to the coverage without stepping on any toes.

It looks like the transition has allowed him to appreciate the sport from a new perspective, free from the immediate pressures and rivalries of racing.

Harvick’s transition from the racetrack to the broadcasting booth has kept him fully engaged

Next year, Harvick will return to Fox Sports, where he will provide analysis for at least 14 races during the regular season, including the Daytona 500. This follows a busy 2024 season where he covered 19 races.

In June, after Fox Sports concluded its schedule with the Sonoma Raceway race, Harvick’s wife, Delana, captured him watching the Iowa race from his couch. She aptly captioned the photo, “This. Is. Weird.”

Discussing the adjustment to broadcasting off-track on his ‘Happy Hour’ podcast, Harvick shared, “It was a lot of work leading into the FOX half of the season to get everything situated and get back.”

“So, it’s like I never really had any time off. Because even though I wasn’t driving, there was still a lot of work to go to the booth and do all the things that we had to do to be into it every week. So, now it’s a much more relaxed atmosphere.”

With a lighter schedule next season, it will be intriguing to hear Harvick’s perspective, especially since he will be analyzing fewer races and spending more time as a spectator.