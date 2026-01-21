“The Smirk Was Definitely Hiding Something”: Brad Keselowski’s Breakdown of Picture Just Before Full-Time Truck Debut

Brad Keselowski is a highly respected individual in NASCAR today. He has transitioned from just being a driver to also being the co-owner of one of the largest franchises in the sport, RFK Racing. Before this journey ever began, he was just another kid, waiting to start his first full-time Truck Series season, not knowing where fate was going to lead him.

He was barely 20 years old when he signed a contract with K-Automotive Motorsports to drive their No. 29 Ford as a full-time driver. A photograph that he took during this period was brought up during an interview back in 2016, and needless to say, it reflected the fun-loving nature he possesses in his heart. And the dislike he has for having pictures of himself taken.

A young Keselowski can be seen standing with a sneaky smirk on his face that seems to be hiding some kind of mischief. He explained, “I was competing in what was then called the Craftsman Truck Series. Now called the Camping World Truck Series. This was my first start. The smirk was definitely hiding something. The fact that I hate taking pictures.”

He went on to admit that he didn’t feel like belong in the big leagues at the time and that he was more eagerly ready to take on the challenge that was going to be thrown at him. After two decades, it would only be safe to say that he has handled things pretty well since then. What is unclear, however, is whether he still has the same dislike for having pictures taken.

Keselowski decides to go with four cars for Daytona

The RFK Racing co-owner suffered a broken leg after getting caught in a skiing accident late last year. While he is recovering well, he has been forced to miss the Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium. It was announced that Corey LaJoie will be taking his place as a substitute driver.

The latest update is that LaJoie will also be a part of the field during the Daytona 500. But he will be an addition to the RFK Racing roster rather than a replacement for Keselowski. Keselowski believes that this move will give Ford a better chance to have a winning Daytona 500 car as LaJoie tries to qualify in the team’s #99 entry. Notably, the last time a Roush car won the Great American Race was back in 2012, with Matt Kenseth.