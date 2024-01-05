Alex Bowman won’t quit dirt racing, comments on NASCAR fans vs. dirt racing fans

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman is well known to race both in the Cup Series as well as the dirt stuff. During a recent interview, Bowman was asked about the cross over between the two disciplines and if the dirt racing fans accepted him or ask him about his NASCAR racing and vice versa.

Responding to the question, the HMS driver mentioned, “I think everybody was really cool on both sides. You can definitely tell, you can almost pick out a dirt fan versus a NASCAR fan. If you go to a dirt race and there is a Cup race close by you can pick out what the difference is. But fans on both sides were super cool, super receptive.”

“I feel like I was trying to earn the Dirt fans respect and I feel like I still wanna do that. I feel like I still want to win winged sprint car races and get competitive and be able to do that.”

“But yeah there is tonne of crossover especially when the two are close by each other. Drivers crossing over is good for everybody. It brings new exposure to different racetracks and different series…”

“I saw some clickbait Twitter post the other day that I am quitting dirt racing. It’s like this is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. Like I am not quitting…” He then mentioned how he missed quite a number of races in the Cup Series last year after being injured while dirt racing. So the HMS driver said all he needs to do is find the right balance before stepping back into the dirt stuff. “I love dirt racing,” Bowman concluded.

Alex Bowman elaborates on his plans to become a full time World of Outlaws driver

Speaking further into the conversation, Bowman was asked about a recent interview he had where he mentioned his dream of becoming a full time World of Outlaws race sometime in the future.

He responded, “As soon as I am done Cup racing I would love to do the Outlaw tour. I wanna do it for sure… It’s gonna happen unless there is a reason I can’t. I hate that I can’t race more dirt stuff.”

Bowman elaborated on how he needed to do things that was best for his career and himself. But in a nutshell when he does finish his Cup Series career deep down in the future, he would be looking forward to becoming a full time driver in the World of Outlaws series, that much is certain.