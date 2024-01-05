Chase Elliott’s Home Track Announces Improved Experience for NASCAR Fans in 2024

Recently, Atlanta Motor Speedway, the home track of Chase Elliott, announced that they were revamping their infrastructure to facilitate a better fan experience. The speedway is expected to house three new gatehouses to modernize the entrances ahead of the two-fold NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series weekend on February 24 and the Ambetter Health 400 on February 25.

Advertisement

According to the Executive Vice President and General Manager of AMS (Atlanta Motor Speedway) Brandon Hutchison, be it through reconfiguration of the track or by upgrading their facility, the 1.5-mile racetrack had always strived to provide the best viewership experience to the NASCAR fans.

“These new gatehouses are just another example of that,” he said. “They’re going to look great and, most importantly, get our fans into the facility quicker so they can spend more time enjoying themselves.”

Advertisement

The new gatehouses will stand right at three spots; at the entrance of the Earnhardt and Champions grandstands (Gate 12), the Johnson and Champions grandstands (Gate 14), and at Gate 13, which is the main entryway.

Speaking of fan attractions, AMS has also brought about pre-race track passes for the fans. By pre-booking these special passes, motorsport enthusiasts can now stand in the victory lane, get autographs from their favorite drivers, and click selfies with them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ATLMotorSpdwy/status/1743044934507049227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Atlanta Motor Speedway to host playoff opener for 2024

When NASCAR unveiled the schedule for the 2024 season in October last year, Atlanta, the now superspeedway-like racetrack was announced to be the first stop on the NASCAR playoffs calendar, which would be the track’s first such race in 16 years. The speedway will kick-start the playoff rumble with the Quaker State 400 on September 8 at 3 p.m. E.T.

Besides that, the Xfinity Series will return on September 7 at AMS. Additionally, Atlanta Motor Speedway will also host a spring weekend doubleheader; the Fr8 200 and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

Advertisement

With all of these new changes to the amenities of this world-class racetrack, fans will surely go flooding in to watch their favorite athletes race it out on the racetrack that flaunts the highest banking among all of NASCAR’s intermediate ovals.