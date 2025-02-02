“There Should Be Some Sort of Integrity”: Chase Elliott Echoes Denny Hamlin Over Controversial ‘Elite Driver’ Rule

Although Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin have had their differences on the track, the two NASCAR Cup Series drivers have found common ground on one issue: the special treatment afforded to elite drivers under the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP). According to the rule, NASCAR guarantees a starting spot for renowned drivers to compete in a race without the need for qualifying, thereby capitalizing on the increased attention they bring. However, both Elliott and Hamlin believe this approach is unfair.

In the lead-up to the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, Elliott was prompted to give his opinion on the new rule. He remarked during a press conference, “I could see both sides of the fence,” indicating a balanced view. Yet, as the discussion progressed, it became apparent that the Hendrick Motorsports driver leaned towards the opposition, expressing reservations about the fairness of the rule.

He expressed, “You’d hate to have a Helio Castroneves, a Max Verstappen, a Lewis Hamilton or someone come in to run a race and then miss the show due to something silly… where you wouldn’t want to risk that because that’s obviously going to be a big deal for you. But I also think that with prestigious races, there should be some sort of integrity in making the show… it’s a hard event to make.”

Elliott also provided examples to underscore his point, noting that whether it’s the Indy 500 or the Chili Bowl, these are among the toughest races to qualify for, requiring immense effort from drivers to reach the main event.

He criticized the OEP policy of granting elite drivers from other motorsport genres automatic entry into these events, regardless of their qualifying performance, as unjust. According to the #9 Chevrolet driver, the approach undermines the fairness of the competition.

Hamlin’s views align closely with Elliott’s concerns

During his pre-race press conference, Hamlin voiced strong criticism of the provisional rule, labeling it as a mark of desperation. He remarked that the rule “reeks of desperation,” suggesting that NASCAR seems to be scrabbling for any headline possible to maintain its relevance—a stance he opposes.

Hamlin articulated his objections by stating, “To me, it is a short-term gain, long-term loss.” He called for a more conventional method of vetting within America’s leading racing series, arguing that NASCAR should uphold its stature as a major league by requiring newcomers to prove their mettle through established channels.

As a result of this rule, Helio Castroneves is assured a position in the Daytona 500 lineup, while 7-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson has to prove his mettle and qualify for the event, leading to further friction in the fraternity. It remains to be seen if any changes are made to this provision in the future.