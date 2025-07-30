EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Joe Martins Looks Back on Missing Out on Cup Series Racing

Every young boy with an interest in motorsports goes to sleep with the dream of being a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series someday. But not everyone makes it. Tommy Joe Martins is one of those who had every bit of skill to make it to the highest levels of the sport, but the journey didn’t quite lead him there. In a recent conversation with The SportsRush, he revealed some interesting facets of his career.

Martins has made 129 Xfinity Series and 28 Craftsman Truck Series starts over the years. We asked him if he ever had the opportunity to race in the Cup Series or if it just never happened. He replied that he actually discussed the idea with Carl Long back in 2019 when he drove for Long’s MBM Motorsports outfit. But things did not fall into place then, and they didn’t in the following years either.

Then, in 2023, he applied for a Cup Series license with the hope of fulfilling his lifelong dream. What resulted was a heartbreaking sequence. He narrated, “I applied for a Cup license a couple of years ago, and it got declined. They told me I just didn’t have a Cup resume, and I didn’t have enough success in the lower series.”

He continued, “Obviously, I look at other small-time guys that have been in underfunded rides that have done a great job at that level, and I consider them peers of mine, so that was a tough thing to hear. It will always really bother me.”

Martins’ most recent Xfinity start was at Talladega last October. He finished 13th there driving the No. 45 Chevy for Alpha Prime Racing, where he is also the team president and co-owner.

Martins on missed sponsorship opportunities

Obtaining sponsorships to race in NASCAR is one of the most difficult things to do for a driver. Being someone who doesn’t come from a wealthy background, Martins faced his share of troubles on this front. He told The SportsRush that sponsors don’t understand how much certain drivers rely on the money that they provide.

This leads to situations of false hope. He said, “I had meetings with high-up people at companies, and they say, ‘Maybe.’ Well, ‘maybe’ I’ve learned is a no, but in the moment, ‘maybe’ is hope. Like, maybe this is gonna be my dream come true, but really it’s just them stringing you along because they don’t really want to say no.”

Martins is now 38 years old. Realistically, gaining entry into the Cup Series at this age is next to impossible. For now, he has no plans to race in any NASCAR series, but he still misses driving on track. All his focus is dedicated toward getting his team to the best possible place.