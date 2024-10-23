mobile app bar

Why Has Danica Patrick Never Voted in the US Elections? Why Is She Supporting Donald Trump Now?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Danica Patrick(L) and Donald Trump(R).

Danica Patrick(L) and Donald Trump(R). Credits: Imagn.

Danica Patrick is one of the most polarizing sports personalities in motorsport. And not taking away anything from her exploits on the track, her off-track ideologies never resonated with the people. However, going into the 2024 US Elections, the former NASCAR driver has had her say about who she wants to see lead America.

To start things off, Patrick has never voted in a Presidential Election before. Speaking on Fox News, the 42-year-old explained the personal reasons behind her decision to abstain from casting the vote.

“Look, if I’m not going to vote, it doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, but I’m not going to tell anyone because I haven’t done my part,” she explained. That has changed now as she gears up to cast her vote for the upcoming elections.

Patrick, who holds the record of being the highest-finishing female race car driver in NASCAR, has voiced her affinity for Republican, Donald Trump.

Trump, who served as the President of the USA for a single term is himself a polarizing figure in the domain of politics. But for Patrick, it is the personality that he embodies that draws her towards him.

Why does Patrick want to vote for Trump?

Patrick was pretty vocal about the reasons she wants to see Trump take the White House again. Her single biggest point of contention is what he brings to the table; authenticity. She spoke about his sense of humor and originality which makes her feel an affinity towards him.

She explained, “I think that he is a man amongst the people. I feel like when you wrap that up with the humility that he has, the sense of humor that he has, the off-the-cuff confidence that he has.”

“His ability to go so unscripted and be in so many scenarios where he has to essentially be himself, it’s pretty much all of them. That’s not just something you see from the other side, which I think is one of the most endearing and important qualities about him is that he is just being him,” Patrick concluded.

Reveling back to the past, the 42-year-old does have undertones of regret about why she did not pursue a more political approach to her time as a race car driver. For her, “racing was all I did. It was my only focus,” but now, as she transitions into the second half of her career as a TV pundit and sports personality, she feels more confident about expressing her views politically.

