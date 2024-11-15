What Are NASCAR’s Plans With the Electric Car?

NASCAR introducing the EV prototype that it created in partnership with ABB made for one of the most talked about stories this season. The car was revealed to the public during the Chicago Street Course race in July and was then sent to be featured in events such as Climate Week in New York City. But is there going to be any real-world racing application to this heavy investment?

Steve O’Donnell [COO, NASCAR] provided the answer in a press conference at Phoenix. He said, “What I’m most proud of and we’re all proud of with our R&D group is that they’ve been able to showcase new technologies. Maybe not necessarily race it in a series, but showcase what we can do and if we ultimately went out and created a series, we’re more than capable of doing that.”

So, the short answer is ‘No.’ Not in the near future. The executive continued to explain that the prototype was a symbol that tells the fans and the world that NASCAR is capable of making it a mainstream product. He also noted how a team had gone to Japan last year to review hydrogen cars and analyze if they could be used in stock car racing. The possibility is not ruled out.

“The good news is there’s a lot of talented engineers at the R&D Center that can work with the industry to start developing that concept if need be,” he said. For now, however, the purpose of the EV prototype is only to tease fans about a potential future in the electric platform and tell the world that NASCAR is on its way to a sustainable future.

“A platform to talk about energy”

The prototype was received with much acclaim during the Climate Week in NYC last September. NASCAR’s head of sustainability, Riley Nelson, told the press that racing was about community and that the foray into EV gave everyone the opportunity to get educated.

ABB, in particular, is interested in educating stock car racing fans about the benefits of electrification. The company’s U.S. Head of Communications, Chris Sigas said, “We want this car out, we want to use it as a platform to talk about energy.” A racing series is well off into the future judging from the words of these suits.

But it is a question of how well NASCAR fans will take to the idea of getting taught about why moving to an all-electric future is beneficial. The EV will continue making rounds across the country.